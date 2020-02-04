Phillies to retire No. 34 in honor of the late Roy Halladay on the 10th anniversary of Doc's perfect game

The late Roy Halladay is joining the list of all-time Phillies greats whose numbers are retired. On Friday, May 29, 2020, fans are invited to join the Phillies as they officially retire No. 34 on Roy Halladay Number Retirement Night at Citizens Bank Park prior to that evening’s 7:05 p.m.

On Friday, May 29, 2020, fans are invited to join the Phillies as they officially retire No. 34 on Roy Halladay Number Retirement Night at Citizens Bank Park prior to that evening’s 7:05 p.m. game against the Nationals. All fans that night will receive a Roy Halladay Retired Number Statue presented by Valley Forge & Montco Tourism.

The special event will take place on the 10th anniversary of Roy Halladay’s perfect game, the 20th in Major League Baseball history. Special guests will be in attendance to honor the beloved “Doc.”

“Roy Halladay made an indelible mark on Phillies history with so many spectacular moments, including his perfect game and postseason no-hitter,” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck. “His impact on the game was evident by his induction into the Hall of Fame. We are honored to have Roy join an elite group of players to have their numbers retired by the Phillies.”

During the pregame ceremony on May 29, Halladay’s number will be unveiled above the rooftop in Ashburn Alley, joining other legends whose numbers have been retired by the Phillies, including Richie Ashburn (1), Robin Roberts (36), Steve Carlton (32), Mike Schmidt (20), Jim Bunning (14) and Jackie Robinson (42). In addition, Grover Cleveland Alexander and Chuck Klein are represented at the Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame in the Left Field Plaza.

That evening will also feature the unveiling of a six-foot high, No. 34 statue at the Third Base Plaza, providing photo opportunities for fans upon entrance to the ballpark. This statue is similar to the other retired number statues at the Left Field Plaza.

Halladay, who died tragically in November 2017 at the age of 40, amassed numerous accolades in his four seasons with the Phillies (2010-13) and overall in his career:

On May 29, 2010, Halladay pitched the 20th perfect game in MLB history, as the Phillies beat the Florida Marlins, 1-0. It was the second perfect game in Phillies history (Jim Bunning – 6/21/64).

On October 6, 2010, in his first postseason start, Halladay threw the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NLDS. Halladay is the only pitcher who has tossed a regular-season no-hitter and a postseason no-hitter in the same year.

During his four seasons with the Phillies, Halladay won the 2010 Cy Young Award and was selected to two All-Star teams, including being named the starting pitcher in 2011. He also led all major league pitchers in complete games (18) and ranked fourth in the National League in wins (55).

In addition, Halladay was posthumously enshrined into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21, 2019, in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Individual game tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, February 12 at phillies.com.