Pirates announce 2020 Theme Ticket games

Christmas in July and '90s Night join the exciting lineup of Theme Ticket games taking place throughout the 2020 season at PNC Park. The schedule includes the return of University Nights, Youth Baseball and Softball Days and more as fans will have the chance to take part in the unique themed events by purchasing special tickets to select dates, all available at pirates.com/Theme.

Pirates Theme Tickets are special tickets for select games throughout the season that provide an opportunity for fans with shared interests to enjoy a game together. Each Theme Ticket includes an exclusive Pirates-branded promotional item and/or access to activities that coincide with the theme of the event.

Included in the schedule are some more unique nights such as the Christmas in July Night on Saturday, July 18, vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. Fans who purchase the special theme ticket will take home a one-of-a-kind Pirates Nutcracker in celebration of the halfway to Christmas Day. On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Pirates will throw it back to grunge music on Discmans, wearing flannel shirts, scrunchies and more with '90s Night at the ballpark. Fans who purchase a special '90s Night ticket will take home a Pirates fanny pack.

In order to receive access to Theme Ticket sections, items or exclusive game-day activities, fans MUST purchase a Theme Ticket for each designated game. Theme Tickets for each scheduled event are on sale now at pirates.com/Theme with specialty themed events being added throughout the season.

The 47 scheduled Pirates Theme Games include:

• University Nights

• Pup Nights

• Youth Baseball and Softball Days

• Pride Day

• First Responders Night

• Boy Scouts Day

• Girl Scouts Day

• Education Days

• Class of 2020 Night

• Armed Forces Weekend

For each Theme Ticket game, fans may pick up their promotional item on the day of the game at the Pirates Treasure Chest -- located at the bottom of the Peoples Home Plate Rotunda. The Treasure Chest is open 90 minutes prior to game time, until the end of the third inning.

For more information on the complete Theme Ticket games schedule or to purchase ticket to any theme game, visit pirates.com/Theme or call 1-800-BUY-BUCS.