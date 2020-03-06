Pittsburgh Pirates announce kids now free in April and May

The Pittsburgh Pirates unveiled today a new Kids Free ticket program that now allows parents to bring fans ages 14 and under to any game at PNC Park in April and May for free with the purchase of a $20 adult ticket. The new Kids Free ticket program is the

The Pittsburgh Pirates unveiled today a new Kids Free ticket program that now allows parents to bring fans ages 14 and under to any game at PNC Park in April and May for free with the purchase of a $20 adult ticket. The new Kids Free ticket program is the one of many new initiatives the Pirates are set to debut for 2020 to enhance the family experience and value offerings at PNC Park.

The Kids Free ticket offer is good for all games throughout April and May and includes one free kids’ ticket with the purchase of one adult ticket in special sections throughout the upper grandstand level. Games include Kids Opening Day on Sunday, April 5, and families can reserve their Kids Free tickets now at pirates.com/kidsfree.

In addition to the Kids Free ticket offer, the Pirates announced an expansion of the kids’ concession offers found at the Bucaroos kids’ concession area. Bucaroos is a family-focused concession stand located inside the Left Field gate and now several of these concession stands will be found throughout PNC Park to ensure more access points for families each game.

The family value offerings are now available at the original Bucaroos kids concession stand located inside the Legacy Square Gate and, new for 2020, two other concession areas located in section 146 and 307. Each family-centric concession stand includes hot dogs, popcorn, warm pretzels and Coca Cola products for just $2.50 each, as well as nachos and chicken nuggets for $3 each.

“Baseball brings generations of families together and creates lasting memories, and there is no better place to do that than PNC Park,” said Travis Williams, Pirates President. “Our focus is to make Pirates baseball as accessible to as many families as possible and, as part of their overall ballpark experience, families should be able to enjoy a game at PNC Park as often as possible at a reasonable cost.”

As part of the Pirates Opening Weekend celebration, the Pirates will host Kids Opening Day at PNC Park on Sunday, April 5, with special family activities in and around the ballpark.