Pirates Name Minor League Managers, Coaches & Staff

12:24 PM EST

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced 2020 staff assignments for their four full-season minor league affiliates.

The announcement was made by Senior Director of Minor League Operations, Larry Broadway.

INDIANAPOLIS (AAA)

Manager: Brian Esposito

Hitting Coach: Jon Nunnally

Pitching Coach: Joel Hanrahan

Coach: Argenis Diaz

Athletic Trainer: Justin Ahrens

Strength & Conditioning: Alan Burr

ALTOONA (AA)

Manager: Dave Turgeon

Hitting Coach: David Newhan

Pitching Coach: Tom Filer

Coach: Gera Alvarez

Athletic Trainer: Jorge Islas

Strength & Conditioning: Joe Schlesinger

BRADENTON (A)

Manager: Miguel Perez

Hitting Coach: Chris Petersen

Pitching Coach: Drew Benes

Coach: Kory DeHaan

Athletic Trainer: Tyler Brooks

Strength & Conditioning: Logan Byman

GREENSBORO (A)

Manager: Kieran Mattison

Hitting Coach: Jonny Tucker

Pitching Coach: Stan Kyles

Coach: Salvador Paniagua

Athletic Trainer: Matt McNamee

Strength & Conditioning: Adam Marso

