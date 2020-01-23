Pirates Name Minor League Managers, Coaches & Staff
The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced 2020 staff assignments for their four full-season minor league affiliates.
The announcement was made by Senior Director of Minor League Operations, Larry Broadway.
INDIANAPOLIS (AAA)
Manager: Brian Esposito
Hitting Coach: Jon Nunnally
Pitching Coach: Joel Hanrahan
Coach: Argenis Diaz
Athletic Trainer: Justin Ahrens
Strength & Conditioning: Alan Burr
ALTOONA (AA)
Manager: Dave Turgeon
Hitting Coach: David Newhan
Pitching Coach: Tom Filer
Coach: Gera Alvarez
Athletic Trainer: Jorge Islas
Strength & Conditioning: Joe Schlesinger
BRADENTON (A)
Manager: Miguel Perez
Hitting Coach: Chris Petersen
Pitching Coach: Drew Benes
Coach: Kory DeHaan
Athletic Trainer: Tyler Brooks
Strength & Conditioning: Logan Byman
GREENSBORO (A)
Manager: Kieran Mattison
Hitting Coach: Jonny Tucker
Pitching Coach: Stan Kyles
Coach: Salvador Paniagua
Athletic Trainer: Matt McNamee
Strength & Conditioning: Adam Marso