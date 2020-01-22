PiratesFest highlights for Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25, 2020 at PNC Park

The 2020 PiratesFest, presented by Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh, will get underway at PNC Park with General Public access beginning on Saturday, January 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pirates Season Ticket Holders will have special access with the Pirates’ Season Ticket Holders only night on Friday, January 24, from 4

The 2020 PiratesFest, presented by Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh, will get underway at PNC Park with General Public access beginning on Saturday, January 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pirates Season Ticket Holders will have special access with the Pirates’ Season Ticket Holders only night on Friday, January 24, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the General Public times.

The annual baseball carnival will have activities for the entire family featuring live events, free autograph sessions for kids 14 and under, prizes, games and the ability to purchase single-game tickets, ticket packages and groups for the 2020 season.

Throughout the event, Pirates players will be signing autographs in the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge for fans who secured tickets through the autograph ticket on-sale at pirates.com/PiratesFest. All proceeds from the autograph sessions will benefit Pirates Charities and their mission to support local nonprofits throughout the year.

Pirates Charities is encouraging fans to donate new youth baseball and softball equipment at PiratesFest to support local Pirates R.B.I teams. Fans may drop off their new equipment or donate a suggested amount of $10 or more at the Service Tunnel entrance to receive a special Pirates wristband/headband. Pirates Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) offers baseball and softball opportunities to more than 1,200 youth in local Pittsburgh neighborhoods in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania.

The following is a complete list of the scheduled events.

**Note- All event times and participants are subject to change without notice.

Friday, January 24, 2020 (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) *Pirates Season Ticket Holders only*

· Pirates Autographs in Jim Beam Left Field Lounge

Pirates players and coaches will be signing autographs for fans who purchased tickets to the individual autograph groups.

o 4:30 – 6 p.m. Adam Frazier, Derek Shelton and Geoff Hartlieb

o 6 – 7:30 p.m. Joe Musgrove, Jameson Taillon and Ke’Bryan Hayes

Located above the left field bleachers and accessible from just inside the Left Field Gate, the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge will host several great events and booths such as the general autograph sessions, kids autograph sessions, 93.7 The FAN radio broadcasts and more.

o Kids FREE Autograph Sessions: Pirates players will be signing FREE autographs and meeting with kids 14 and under throughout the day.

o The FAN Radio Broadcast Area

o Bucaroos Kids Club, presented by Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh

· Alumni Autographs in the Hyundai Club

Pirates alumni will be available in the Hyundai Club for FREE autographs throughout the event.

o 5 – 6 p.m. Matt Capps

o 6 – 7 p.m. Kevin Young

o 7 – 8 p.m. Craig Wilson

· PNC Park Press Conference Room

Throughout the weekend in the PNC Park Press Conference Room, AT&T SportsNet will broadcast “LIVE!” at PiratesFest. The Pirates television partner’s on-air talent will conduct interviews with players and coaches in front of the live studio audience as fans are invited to watch throughout the event.

o 5 – 5:30 p.m. Joe Musgrove

o 5:30 – 6 p.m. Adam Frazier

o 6 – 6:30 p.m. Kevin Newman

o 6:30 – 7 p.m. Kevin Kramer

o 7 – 7:30 p.m. Derek Shelton

Saturday, January 25, 2020 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

· *Times: *9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for Pirates Season Ticket Holders only

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the General Public

· Pirates Autographs in Jim Beam Left Field Lounge

Pirates players and coaches will be signing autographs for fans who purchased tickets to the individual autograph groups.

o 9:30 - 11 a.m. Kevin Newman, Kevin Kramer and Guillermo Heredia

o 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Josh Bell, Jacob Stallings and Cole Tucker

o 1 – 2:30 p.m. Bryan Reynolds, Mitch Keller and Clay Holmes

o 2:30 – 4 p.m. Josh Bell, Luke Maile and Nick Burdi

Located above the left field bleachers and accessible from just inside the Left Field Gate, the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge will host several great events and booths such as the general autograph sessions, kids autograph sessions, 93.7 The FAN radio broadcasts and more.

o Kids FREE Autograph Sessions: Pirates players will be signing FREE autographs and meeting with kids 14 and under throughout the day.

o The FAN Radio Broadcast Area

o Bucaroos Kids Club, presented by Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh

· Alumni Autographs in the Hyundai Club

Pirates alumni will be available in the Hyundai Club for FREE autographs throughout the event.

o 10 – 11 a.m. Kevin Young

o 11 a.m. – Noon Matt Capps

o Noon – 1 p.m. Salomon Torres

o 1 – 2 p.m. Rob Mackowiak

o 2 – 3 p.m. Jason Grilli

o 3 – 4 p.m. Craig Wilson

o 4 – 5 p.m. Jeff Karstens

· “Oh Say, Can You Sing?” Competition on the PNC Park Field

Today, a number of lucky fans will audition to sing the National Anthem at PNC Park in 2020 as part of the Pirates popular “Oh Say, Can You Sing?” competition. Contestants will sing The Star-Spangled Banner a cappella for a panel of judges during auditions beginning at 1 p.m. The Pirates game day events group accepted submissions for the popular competition for two weeks leading up to PiratesFest, selecting the finalists from the group of online entries. Now, those chosen to take part in the finals will participate in the “Oh Say, Can You Sing?” competition on the field. A panel of judges, including Pirates players, will select one winner to sing the Star-Spangled Banner at a Pirates home game in 2020.

· PNC Park Press Conference Room

Throughout the weekend in the PNC Park Press Conference Room, AT&T SportsNet will broadcast “LIVE!” at PiratesFest. The Pirates television partner’s on-air talents will conduct interviews with players and coaches in front of a live studio audience and fans are invited to watch throughout the event.

o 10 – 10:30 a.m. Josh Bell

o 10:30 – 11 a.m. Ben Cherington

o 11 – 11:30 a.m. Jameson Taillon

o Noon – 12:30 p.m. Kevin Young

o 12:30 – 1 p.m. Bob Walk

o 1 – 1:30 p.m. Matt Capps

o 1:30 – 2 p.m. Jason Grilli

o 2 – 2:30 p.m. Salomon Torres

o 2:30 – 3 p.m. Rob Mackowiak

o 3 – 3:30 p.m. Bryan Reynolds

o 3:30 – 4 p.m. Jeff Karstens

o 4 – 4:30 p.m. Craig Wilson

PNC Park Tunnel

Located under the main concourse seating and accessible from the Legacy Square area of PNC Park, the tunnel is the same tunnel the Pirates players use to access the clubhouse, batting cages and more every game day. The tunnel will have a number of happenings throughout as fans will have the chance to try the Grab Bags area, visit the Pirates dugout for pics (weather permitting), hit in the Pirates batting cages, access the press conference room and more.

o Grab Bag sale area where fans will have a chance to win FOUR tickets to the SOLD-OUT Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe concert on Sunday, August 16 at PNC Park.

o Pirates Dugout Visits (weather permitting)

o Season Ticket Holders Area in the Pirates Clubhouse

o Batting Cages

o Game-Used Memorabilia

Pittsburgh Baseball Club Level:

Located on the Club Level of PNC Park, the Pittsburgh Baseball Club (PBC) is accessible from the escalators on the main concourse near the left field rotunda and the press elevators located behind the press conference room in the tunnel area. The PBC has three inside areas in the club and five World Series Suites accessible via the outside hallway. The club level will host several fun interactive booths such as the Chick-fil-A photo booth and prize wheel, face painting, @Pirates Social Media Area and more.

o 2020 Pirates Tickets and Information

o Chick-fil-A Photo Booth and Prize Wheel

o PNC Bank Pirates Card Holder Lounge

o Pirates Charities Raffle and Garage Sale

o Chuck A Luck Wheel

o Parrot and Pierogies Photos

o Bucco!

o Coca Cola Samplings

o Face Painting

o Caricaturist

o Lollipop Tree

o Pirates Baseball Summer Camps

o Pirates Minor League Affiliates

o Balloon Artists

o World Series Suites:

§ @Pirates Social Media Area

§ Guardian Protection Services

§ State Farm

Bucaroos Kids Club

It is time to register the kids for the 2020 Bucaroos Kids Club, presented by Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh. The 2020 Bucaroos Kids Club is for kids ages 14 and younger, offers special member-only benefits, is valid all year long and has two great membership options with the Gold and Silver Membership choices. Membership information, registration and packages will be available at PiratesFest.

Parking Information

Parking lots and garages around PNC Park will be open for parking throughout the day including the North Shore Garage ($8), West General Robinson Garage ($8) and Red Lot 6 ($8), located across from PNC Park on General Robinson.

PNC Park Concessions

PNC Park Concession stands will be open on the Pittsburgh Baseball Club Level and in the Left Field Lounge area.

PNC Park Clubhouse Store

The PNC Park Clubhouse Store will be open throughout the day with great deals on Pirates merchandise. The store will also be set up in the Left Field Lounge with baseballs, autograph display cases and more.

Pirates Group Tickets

Pirates Group Ticket Packages are now available for the 2020 season. A Pirates group outing starts at just 10 tickets, and is the perfect way to entertain clients, promote teamwork, strengthen relationships, and boost morale while experiencing an unforgettable event! Companies, schools, churches, associations, and teams will all enjoy special group benefits. For more information regarding purchasing group tickets, talk with a representative at the 2020 PiratesFest, call 1-800-BUY-BUCS or visit pirates.com/groups.

Pirates Charities Raffles

Fans are encouraged to visit the Pirates Charities booth to purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win autographed jerseys, baseballs, bats and more from Pirates players, as well as autographed items from a number of other Major League Baseball teams. Tickets will be on-sale at the booth and will be one for $2 or three for $5 with all proceeds benefiting Pirates Charities. The drawing will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. Winner need not be present.

Pirates Authentics

Pirates Authentics, along with memorabilia partner Hunt Auctions, will have all your favorite player autographed and game-used items available for purchase at PiratesFest. This year’s premium items feature Pirates game-used baseballs, game-used bases and game-worn jerseys.

Pirates Season Ticket Plans

Full Season, Half Season, 20-game ticket plans are available for the 2020 season. Full and partial-season ticket plans feature exclusive benefits including guaranteed seats for the biggest games, discounted ticket prices, invitations to special events featuring Pirates players and executives, plus much more. In addition, Pirates Six Pack plans and the popular Bucs Flex Plan, a new plan offering fans the ultimate flexibility, will be available. For more information regarding purchasing a plan and becoming a Pirates Season Ticket Holder, talk with a member representative at PiratesFest, call 1-800-BUY-BUCS or visit pirates.com/seasontickets.

For complete PiratesFest information and to order tickets visit pirates.com/piratesfest.