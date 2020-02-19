Pittsburgh's Reyes suspended

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Pittsburgh Pirates infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension of Reyes, who is currently on

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Pittsburgh Pirates infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspension of Reyes, who is currently on the roster of the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, will be effective at the beginning of the 2020 regular season.