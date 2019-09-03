Rangers Acquire OF Adolís Garcia From St. Louis Cardinals In Exchange For Cash Considerations

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has acquired outfielder Adolís García (pronounced ah-DOH-lees) from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for cash considerations. To make room for García on the Major League roster, right-handed pitcher Jimmy Herget has been designated for assignment. García was designated

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has acquired outfielder Adolís García (pronounced ah-DOH-lees) from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for cash considerations. To make room for García on the Major League roster, right-handed pitcher Jimmy Herget has been designated for assignment.

García was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on December 18. He spent the 2019 season at Triple-A Memphis, batting .253/.301/.517/.818 with 32 home runs and 96 RBI over 132 games. He has also played 17 games for Gigantes in the Dominican Winter League over the offseason.

The 26-year-old Cuba native saw his lone Major League action with St. Louis in 2018, going 2-for-17 in 21 games. He played five seasons in the Cuban National Series from 2011-2016, beginning his pro career at the age of 18. He spent the 2016 campaign with Yomiyuri in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball before signing with the Cardinals as a free agent on February 24, 2016. He has played primarily right field over the course of his career, but has also seen extensive action in both center and left field.

The Rangers have seven days to trade, release, or outright Herget to the minor leagues. The 26-year-old right-hander was acquired on a waiver claim from the Cincinnati Reds on December 2. He reached the Major Leagues for the first time in 2019, posting no record and a 4.26 ERA over 5 relief appearances with the Reds. He spent the balance of last season with Triple-A Louisville, going 3-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 1.313 WHIP figure in a team-high 48 relief appearances.

Following today’s transactions, the Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on the Major League roster.