Texas Rangers announce 2020 individual ticket information

Arlington, Texas—The Texas Rangers today announced that Individual tickets for all 2020 games at the new Globe Life Field except the home opener on Tuesday, March 31 will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6.

Tickets will be available at the Southeast Box Office at Globe Life Field, which is located off Stadium Drive on the east side of the new park. Tickets may also be purchased at texasrangers.com, and by phone at 972.RANGERS.

The individual on-sale will include tickets for the final 80 regular season home games in 2020, plus the two exhibition games on Monday, March 23 versus St. Louis and Tuesday, March 24 against a Rangers Futures team.

For the seventh consecutive year, Dynamic ticket pricing will be utilized in all individual seating categories for all games. In partnership with Qcue, the leading provider of demand-based pricing software for live entertainment events, the Rangers will once again use Qcue’s software analysis to set and adjust ticket prices higher or lower for each game in real-time based on market demand and factors such as pitching matchups, team performance, opponent, weather, and day of week.

Grandstand tickets for both adults ($9.00) and children ($6.00) will not be subject to Dynamic pricing for all games except Tuesday, March 31. Grandstand tickets must be purchased IN PERSON at Globe Life Field. They will not be available via internet or phone.

For a list of individual ticket prices, please visit texasrangers.com/tickets.

Information on the availability of individual tickets for March 31 will be announced at a later date. Fans can guarantee tickets for March 31 with the purchase of a full season or partial season ticket plan including a 20-game Fan’s Choice plan.

PLEASE NOTE that effective last season, the Rangers no longer accept print-at-home PDF tickets or parking. If your tickets and parking are not printed on Rangers ticket stock, you may use an electronic version of your tickets and parking on your mobile device. Apple and Android users may utilize the MLB Ballpark app. or any smart phone user may login to their My Rangers ticket account to access their electronic tickets and parking. This includes tickets forwarded to another party. For additional information please visit texasranges.com/digital.

The Globe Life Field ticket office will be open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. effective Friday, March 6.

For more information, go to texasrangers.com.

The Texas Rangers Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park will permanently close to fans starting Saturday, February 29th in preparation for relocation into Globe Life Field.

All sale product in the current store is an additional 50% off the already reduced sale price in anticipation of the move.

The Globe Life Field Grand Slam Gift Shop is expected to open in mid-March. The new merchandise store will be located in center field of the Rangers’ new ballpark.

The new gift shop will feature 8,000 square feet of Rangers merchandise, including Inaugural Season merchandise.

Globe Life Field officially opens on March 14, 2020 with a Chris Stapleton concert. The Rangers play an exhibition game on March 23 against the St. Louis Cardinals, with the regular season opening game on March 31 against the Los Angles Angels.