Rays announce Spring Training ticket information

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays today announced ticket information for spring training home games at Charlotte Sports Park. The Rays 2020 spring training season is presented by Visit Tampa Bay. Single-game tickets go on sale this Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m., exclusively through RaysBaseball.com. Single-game tickets will be available via phone by calling 888-FAN-RAYS and at the Charlotte Sports Park Box Office beginning Saturday, January 25 at 10 a.m.

Rays ticket specials offered throughout the spring training season include:

Salute to Service presented by Suncoast Credit Union: Military, Teachers and First Responders can purchase Field Reserved and Baseline Reserved tickets to four (4) select home games for just $10. Tickets will be available exclusively online through RaysBaseball.com/specials. Affiliation will be verified by ID.me, a third-party MLB approved verification service.

Senior Day: On Wednesday, March 4 when the Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays, fans 60 years or older can purchase $15 Field Reserved and Baseline Reserved tickets online through RaysBaseball.com/specials.

Exhibition Game at Tropicana Field: On Tuesday, March 24, the Rays will play an exhibition game at Tropicana Field at 12:35 p.m. against the “Future Rays,” a team comprised of current Rays prospects from their minor league affiliates. General admission tickets for this game will be available for $10.

Rays Insiders Presale: Fans who sign up for the Rays Insider, the Rays official email newsletter, will have the opportunity to participate in a special online presale on Thursday, January 16. The registration deadline for this presale is Wednesday, January 15 at noon. Fans can visit RaysBaseball.com/newsletter today to register. Current subscribers need not re-apply.

Season Tickets: Spring training season tickets provide access to the best seat locations at the largest discount. Spring training season ticket holders receive additional benefits, including merchandise discounts at the team store, a season ticket holder gift, an invitation to an exclusive event and the opportunity to purchase preferred parking. Season tickets for the 16-game schedule at Charlotte Sports Park start at just $295.

Mini Packs: Fans can secure 2020 spring training tickets before single-game tickets go on sale to the general public by purchasing a 3- or 6-game spring training mini pack. These packs offer a discount off single-game prices for most games and start at $51 per pack.

Group Outings: Group, Suite and Picnic Area experiences are available at special group discounts.

Fans can purchase 2020 spring training season tickets, mini packs and group tickets through RaysBaseball.com/spring or by calling 888-FAN-RAYS.