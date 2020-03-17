Rays establish $1 million fund for gameday employees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays are establishing a fund of at least $1 million for Tropicana Field gameday staff impacted by the postponement of the Major League Baseball schedule due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that all 30 clubs would

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays are establishing a fund of at least $1 million for Tropicana Field gameday staff impacted by the postponement of the Major League Baseball schedule due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that all 30 clubs would make a similar contribution for their own gameday personnel.

“Our gameday staff are the familiar faces that our fans know and love,” said Rays President Brian Auld. “They are part of the fabric of the ballpark experience at Tropicana Field, and they are an essential part of our operations. We are proud that all 30 Major League Baseball clubs have made this commitment to their gameday employees.”

“Over the past 48 hours, I have been approached by representatives of all 30 clubs to help assist the thousands of ballpark employees affected by the delay in the start of the Major League Baseball season,” said Manfred. “Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each club has committed $1 million. The individual clubs will be announcing more details surrounding this support effort in their local communities. The timing of these announcements will vary because of the need to coordinate with state and local laws as well as collective bargaining obligations in an effort to maximize the benefits realized by each group of employees. I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love.”

Details on the implementation of this initiative are forthcoming, and will be communicated directly to gameday staff.