Rays announce additional invites to Spring Training

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to terms with right-handed pitchers Dylan Covey and John Curtiss on minor league contracts with invitations to major league spring training. In addition, the Rays have agreed to terms on a minor league contract, without a non-roster invite, with outfielder

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to terms with right-handed pitchers Dylan Covey and John Curtiss on minor league contracts with invitations to major league spring training. In addition, the Rays have agreed to terms on a minor league contract, without a non-roster invite, with outfielder Johnny Davis.

Covey (COE-vee), 28, split last season between the Chicago White Sox and Triple-A Charlotte for a third consecutive year. He was with the White Sox for four stints, including his second career Opening Day roster and two trips to the injured list, both for right shoulder inflammation. His win on May 31 against the Cleveland Indians was his first as a starter since July 21, 2018 at the Seattle Mariners, snapping a streak of 14 consecutive winless starts (0-10). Over three seasons in the majors, he is 6-29 with a 6.24 ERA (250.1-IP, 182-ER) in 63 appearances (45 starts) and his ground ball rate of 50.5 pct. ranks 10th in the American League over that stretch. He was selected by the Athletics in the fourth round of the 2013 June Draft out of the University of San Diego and by the White Sox in the major league phase of the 2016 Rule 5 Draft.

Curtiss, 26, spent most of last season at the Triple-A level between the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies organizations. He pitched out of the Angels bullpen on April 15 at the Texas Rangers, his only outing in the majors last season. He was designated for assignment on June 3, signed by the Phillies on June 13 and released by them on July 7. He spent parts of the 2017-18 seasons in the majors for the Minnesota Twins and is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA (17.1-IP, 13-ER) in 18 appearances, all in relief, over parts of three major league seasons. He was selected by the Twins in the sixth round of the 2014 June Draft out of the University of Texas, where he was the closer for the Longhorns team that reached the College World Series.

Davis, 29, appeared in eight games for the Rays last season, his first career major league action, after signing as a free agent on August 26. He led the Mexican League with 54 stolen bases while batting .300/.353/.392 (127-for-424) in 106 games between Dos Laredos and Oaxaca. He was selected to the Rays active roster on September 11 and was used six times as a pinch-runner and twice as a defensive replacement. On September 13 at the Angels, he tripled to lead off the 9th inning, becoming the first player in franchise history to triple in his first career plate appearance, according to Stats LLC. He was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 22nd round of the 2013 June Draft and is a career .265/.326/.320 (405-for-1,528) hitter with six home runs, 76 RBI and 142 stolen bases over parts of seven minor league seasons.

The Rays have also invited 15 of their minor league players to major league spring training: right-handed pitcher Paul Campbell, outfielder Dylan Cozens, left-handed pitcher Josh Fleming, infielder Tristan Gray, first baseman/outfielder Dalton Kelly, infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni, left-handed pitcher Shane McClanahan, right-handed pitcher Sam McWilliams, right-handed pitcher Joe Ryan, right-handed pitcher Phoenix Sanders, left-handed pitcher Ryan Sherriff, catcher/outfielder Brett Sullivan, right-handed pitcher Ryan Thompson, infielder Taylor Walls and right-handed pitcher Tyler Zombro.

These invites bring the spring training roster to 62 players: 32 pitchers, six catchers, 15 infielders and nine outfielders.

Campbell, 24, split last season between Class-A Charlotte and Double-A Montgomery, going 13-8 with a 3.67 ERA (144.2-IP, 59-ER) in 27 appearances (20 starts) between the two levels. He tied for first among Rays minor leaguers in wins, ranked second in innings and tied for fourth with 112 strikeouts. He was selected in the 21st round out of Clemson University, where he majored in parks, recreation and tourism management.

Cozens (KUH-zins), 25, underwent surgery to remove a bone spur and repair cartilage in his left big toe last May. He was designated for assignment by the Phillies on July 31, released on August 3 and signed by the Rays to a two-year minor league contract on August 9. In 2016, he won Minor League Baseball’s Joe Bauman Home Run Award, leading the minors with 40 homers. He set a Double-A Reading single-season record for homers, which were the most in the Eastern League since Ron Kittle (40) in 1981. He was selected by the Phillies in the second round of the 2012 June Draft.

Fleming, 23, split last season between Montgomery and Triple-A Durham, going 12-7 with a 3.57 ERA (148.2-IP, 59-ER) in 25 appearances (20 starts). He was named Most Valuable Player for Montgomery by the Rays Baseball Operations department. He tied for the Southern League lead with 11 wins and ranked fifth with a 3.31 ERA. His 12 total wins tied for third among Rays minor leaguers, one shy of the organization’s co-leaders. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 June Draft out of Webster University, becoming the first drafted player in program history.

Gray, 23, hit .225/.332/.409 (94-for-418) with a career-high 17 home runs and 64 RBI in 122 games last season for Montgomery. His 17 homers tied for fifth among Rays minor leaguers and tied for eighth in the Southern League, and he also ranked among the organization’s and Southern League’s Top 10 with 64 RBI and 61 walks. He was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on February 22, 2018 as part of the Corey Dickerson trade. He was selected by the Pirates in the 13th round of the 2017 June Draft out of Rice University, where he helped the Owls win the Conference USA championship.

Kelly, 25, split last season between Montgomery and Durham, earning a June 1 promotion. He hit .281/.394/.405 (118-for-420) with 10 home runs and 46 RBI in 122 games between the two levels. He tied for second among Rays minor leaguers with 69 walks and ranked sixth in hits. He was acquired by the Rays in a five-player trade with the Mariners on November 18, 2016. He was selected by the Mariners in the 38th round of the 2015 June Draft.

Mastrobuoni (mass-tro-boo-OH-nee), 24, spent most of last season with Montgomery, with the exception of a four-day stint with Durham from July 4-7. He hit .299/.367/.388 (114-for-381) with four home runs and 34 RBI in 107 games with the Biscuits and ranked fifth in the Southern League in avg. He was named to the Southern League midseason and postseason All-Star teams, the latter as the league’s “Best Utility Player.” He made starts at five different positions for the Biscuits: left field (34), right field (27), second base (23), center field (15) and third base (three). He was selected in the 14th round of the 2016 June Draft out of the University of Nevada, where he was named second team All-Mountain West.

McClanahan, 22, combined to go 11-6 with a 3.36 ERA (120.2-IP, 45-ER) and 154 strikeouts (11.49 SO/9 IP ratio) in 24 appearances (22 starts) between three levels last season, advancing to Montgomery in his first full professional season. He began the season with Class-A Bowling Green and was named to the Midwest League midseason All-Star Team, then was promoted to Charlotte on June 8 and to Montgomery on August 4. He ranked second among Rays minor leaguers in strikeouts and tied for fifth in wins. He enters the 2020 season ranked by Baseball America as the No. 83 overall prospect in the minors. He was selected in the first round (31st overall) of the 2018 June Draft out of the University of South Florida, where he recorded 120 strikeouts in 76.1 innings as a redshirt sophomore.

McWilliams, 24, split last season between Montgomery and Durham, going 7-9 with a 4.10 ERA (131.2-IP, 60-ER) in 26 appearances (19 starts) between the two levels. He was named to the Southern League midseason All-Star Team and tied for seventh among Rays minor leaguers with 109 strikeouts. He was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 1, 2018 as a player to be named to complete the Steven Souza Jr. trade. He was selected by the Phillies in the eighth round of the 2014 June Draft out of Beech (Tenn.) High School.

Ryan, 23, was named the organization’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year by the Rays Baseball Operations department last season, advancing to Montgomery in his first full professional season. He began the season with Bowling Green, was promoted to Charlotte on May 13 and to Montgomery on August 12. He went 9-4 with a 1.96 ERA (123.2-IP, 27-ER) and 183 strikeouts in 24 appearances (22 starts) between the three levels. His 183 strikeouts ranked second in the minors and ranked third all-time for a Rays minor leaguer behind Matt Moore in 2011 (210) and 2010 (208). He enters the 2020 season ranked by Baseball America as the No. 98 overall prospect in the minors. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 June Draft out of California State University Stanislaus.

Sanders, 24, split last season between Montgomery and Durham, with two stints at each level. He combined to go 4-3 with a 1.92 ERA (61-IP, 13-ER) in 45 appearances (one start). He was named to the Southern League midseason All-Star Team and ranked second in the Southern League with 15 saves. In spring training, he pitched an immaculate inning in an exhibition game against his alma mater. He was selected in the 10th round of the 2017 June Draft out of the University of South Florida after going 6-2 with a 2.78 ERA (97-IP, 30-ER) in 16 starts as a senior.

Sherriff, 29, began a rehab assignment last season with the Rookie-level GCL Rays on August 6, returning from Tommy John surgery. He officially was reinstated from the injured list on August 24 and made two appearances for Charlotte. He underwent Tommy John surgery on June 4, 2018, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. He was released by the St. Louis Cardinals on August 26, 2018 and signed by the Rays to a three-year minor league contract on October 17, 2018. He was selected by the Cardinals in the 28th round of the 2011 June Draft out of West Los Angeles College.

Sullivan, 25, spent last season with Montgomery, batting .280/.333/.459 (102-for-364) with 10 home runs and 51 RBI in 102 games. He ranked among Southern League leaders in avg. (.280, 10th), doubles (25, tied for sixth), extra-base hits (40, 10th) and slugging pct. (.459, eighth). He hit for the cycle in Montgomery’s 5-1 win on June 5 vs. Tennessee (Chicago Cubs affiliate)—the second cycle in Biscuits history, joining Elliot Johnson in Game 4 of the 2006 Southern League Championship Series. He was selected in the 17th round of the 2015 June Draft out of the University of Pacific.

Thompson, 27, went 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA (23.1-IP, 7-ER) in 16 appearances (five starts) between Charlotte and Montgomery last season, his first year in the Rays organization. He made his season debut on May 21, returning from Tommy John surgery. He was selected by the Rays from the Houston Astros in the Triple-A phase of the 2018 Rule 5 Draft and by the Astros in the 23rd round of the 2014 June Draft out of Campbell University.

Walls, 23, was named the organization’s Minor League Defensive Player of the Year by the Rays Baseball Operations department last season, his second consecutive season receiving the honor. He recorded a .972 fielding pct. between Charlotte and Montgomery, earning a June 25 promotion, and hit .270/.343/.452 (99-for-367) with 10 home runs, 46 RBI and 28 stolen bases between the two levels. He ranked among Rays minor leaguers in extra-base hits (40, tied for eighth) and stolen bases (fourth). He was selected in the third round of the 2017 June Draft out of Florida State University, where he was captain of the 2017 team that advanced to the College World Series.

Zombro, 25, was named the organization’s Minor League Reliever of the Year by the Rays Baseball Operations department last season. He went 2-1 with a 2.29 ERA (63-IP, 16-ER) in 41 appearances (three starts) between Montgomery and Durham. Between the two levels, opponents hit only .222 (50-for-225) against him, including a .196 (32-for-163) mark in 34 appearances (two starts) from May 6 through the end of the season. He was signed as a non-drafted free agent out of George Mason University on July 3, 2017.