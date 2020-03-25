FOX Sports Wisconsin & Newsradio 620 WTMJ to re-air Brewers' 2019 Opening Day tomorrow

MILWAUKEE -- Tomorrow, Thursday, March 26, FOX Sports Wisconsin and Newsradio 620 WTMJ will celebrate what should have been Opening Day 2020 by re-airing the Brewers’ 2019 season opener against the St. Louis Cardinals – one of the most memorable in franchise history. The 5-4 victory over the St. Louis

The 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals that ended with a home run-robbing catch by Lorenzo Cain is scheduled to be re-aired three times on FOX Sports Wisconsin, first at noon CT and again at 3 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT. Meanwhile, the Newsradio 620 WTMJ broadcast, featuring Hall of Fame announcer Bob Uecker and Jeff Levering, will re-air at 6 p.m. CT.

FOX Sports Wisconsin will re-air three additional games from the 2019 season this month. At 7 p.m. CT this Friday, March 27 and 3 p.m. CT this Saturday, March 28, the network will show the win over the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 7 in which Christian Yelich delivered a walk-off double in the ninth inning, capping off a performance that featured him reaching base in all five plate appearances and stealing three bases. The contest was the second played during a 20-game stretch in which the Brewers went 18-2 and clinched their spot in the 2019 postseason.

On Saturday at noon CT, the network will re-air the Crew’s victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates from Aug. 7 which featured Keston Hiura’s first multi-homer game.

In addition, the network will re-air the Brewers’ 14-inning victory over the Washington Nationals from Aug. 17 in which the team tied the franchise record with seven home runs. Two of the seven were hit by Yelich, his 40th and 41st of the season, as he became the 19th player in Major League Baseball history at the time to record a 40-homer, 20-steal campaign. To recognize the Crew’s marathon win, the game will air consecutively from 6 p.m. CT on Monday, March 30 through 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 31.

These will not be the only Brewers’ games re-aired this month, as a memorable game for each team will be streamed tomorrow via Major League Baseball’s social channels as part of MLB’s “Opening Day at Home” initiative. The game that has been chosen for the Crew, which will be shown on MLB’s YouTube channel tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. CT, is Game 1 of the 2018 National League Division Series, a walk-off win against the Colorado Rockies.

Outside of reliving another unforgettable season of Brewers baseball, the Crew invites fans to interact with the team on social media for a pair of initiatives today and tomorrow. Today, fans who reply to the team’s designated Twitter posts will have the opportunity to have a virtual custom jersey created for their own #WallpaperWednesday content. On Thursday, fans are asked to share their #OpeningDayAtHome tailgate photos on Twitter and Instagram and tag @Brewers in their posts for the chance to be featured on the Brewers social media channels.