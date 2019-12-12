Red Sox select three players in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO – The Boston Red Sox today selected infielder Jonathan Arauz from the Houston Astros’ Triple-A Round Rock affiliate in the major league phase of the Rule 5 Draft. The club’s 40-man roster is now at 37. In addition, the Red Sox selected right-handed pitcher Raynel Espinal from the

SAN DIEGO – The Boston Red Sox today selected infielder Jonathan Arauz from the Houston Astros’ Triple-A Round Rock affiliate in the major league phase of the Rule 5 Draft. The club’s 40-man roster is now at 37.

In addition, the Red Sox selected right-handed pitcher Raynel Espinal from the New York Yankees’ Double-A Trenton affiliate, as well as right-handed pitcher Jose Espada from the Toronto Blue Jays’ Double-A New Hampshire affiliate, in the Triple-A phase of the draft.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Arauz, 21, was signed by the Phillies in August 2014 and acquired by the Astros as part of a seven-player trade on December 12, 2015. In 406 career minor league games, the switch-hitter has batted .243 (360-for-1,484) with 24 home runs, 17 triples, and 73 doubles while making 281 starts at shortstop, 86 at second base, and 32 at third base. In 2019 he appeared in 87 games with High-A Fayetteville and made his Double-A debut with Corpus Christi (28 games). Between the two clubs, the Panama native hit .249 (106-for-425) with a career-high 11 home runs, including .277 (86-for-311) with a .760 OPS in 82 games from May 17 through the end of the season.

BOSTON RED SOX 40-MAN ROSTER (37)

PITCHERS (21): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Nathan Eovaldi, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Travis Lakins, Josh Osich, Bobby Poyner, David Price, Denyi Reyes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Mike Shawaryn, Josh Taylor, Hector Velázquez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (1): Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (10): Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernández, Tzu-Wei Lin, Dustin Pedroia, Sam Travis

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Marcus Wilson