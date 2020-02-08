Red Sox agree to two-year contract with outfielder Andrew Benintendi

BOSTON, MA -- The Boston Red Sox today signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi to a two-year contract through the 2021 season, thus avoiding salary arbitration. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement. With today’s agreement, left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is the only remaining Red Sox player eligible for salary arbitration.

Benintendi, 25, was selected by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2015 June Draft. He has been Boston’s starting left fielder on Opening Day in each of the last three seasons (2017-19), and in that time he leads all major league outfielders with 32 assists. The left-handed hitter has batted .277 (498-for-1,798) with a .354 on-base percentage, 51 home runs, and 52 stolen bases in 471 career games, recording at least 40 doubles in each of the last two seasons. In 2019, Benintendi hit .266 (144-for-541) with 13 home runs and 10 steals in 138 games. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series championship, leading all players with 15 runs scored during the Postseason. His game-ending catch in Game 4 of the 2018 ALCS was recognized by the Associated Press as the “Play of the Year” across all sports.