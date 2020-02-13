Red Sox announce 2020 Spring Training broadcast schedule

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today announced their 2020 Spring Training broadcast schedule. Of the Red Sox’ 35 exhibition games this spring, 14 will be televised by NESN in the Boston TV market on either the main channel or their NESNplus feed. The Red Sox Radio Network will

Of the Red Sox’ 35 exhibition games this spring, 14 will be televised by NESN in the Boston TV market on either the main channel or their NESNplus feed. The Red Sox Radio Network will carry 31 games on the team’s flagship station WEEI on either its FM (93.7) or AM (850) frequencies. Additional games will be broadcast live to a national audience on the MLB Network (March 23 at the Atlanta Braves) and ESPN (March 3 at the New York Yankees and March 6 at the Atlanta Braves).