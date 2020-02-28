Red Sox announce personnel moves in baseball operations

FORT MYERS, FL -- The Boston Red Sox today announced several personnel moves in the baseball operations department: • In Baseball Operations & Administration, Jack McCormick has assumed the role of Senior Director, Club Relations, Mike Regan was promoted to Director, Major League Operations, Mark Cacciatore was promoted to Director

FORT MYERS, FL -- The Boston Red Sox today announced several personnel moves in the baseball operations department:

• In Baseball Operations & Administration, Jack McCormick has assumed the role of Senior Director, Club Relations, Mike Regan was promoted to Director, Major League Operations, Mark Cacciatore was promoted to Director of Team Travel, and Erin Mylett Cox was promoted to Executive Assistant/Manager, Staff Support.

• In Sports Medicine Service, Edgar Barreto was promoted to Major League Strength and Conditioning Coach, Anthony Cerundolo was hired as an assistant athletic trainer, and Mike Roose has transitioned to Coordinator of Athletic Performance. At the minor league level, Kirby Retzer will serve as Rehab Strength and Conditioning Coach, Michael Hernandez has been hired as the strength and conditioning coach for Single-A Greenville, Ricky De Luna has transitioned to a Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox, and Jharvyn Velazquez was hired as a Dominican Summer League athletic trainer.

• In Player Development, Patrick McLaughlin was promoted to Coordinator, Minor League Operations and Stephen Aluko has been hired as Assistant, Florida Baseball Operations.

• In Baseball Research and Development, Greg Rybarczyk has been promoted to Director, Education and Process Analysis. The Red Sox also hired Jimmy O’Donnell as Assistant, Baseball Analytics.

• In Amateur Scouting, the Red Sox have hired Jake Bruml as an assistant in amateur and professional scouting, Dante Ricciardi as an area scout in North Florida, Kirk Fredriksson as an area scout in the Mid-Atlantic, and Lee Bryant as an area scout in South Texas and South Louisiana.

• In International Scouting, Marcus Cuellar assumes the role of Coordinator of International Scouting, while Juan Carlos Calderon and Matias Laureano were hired as Dominican Republic area scouts, and Cesar Morillo was hired as a Venezuela area scout.

• In Professional Scouting, the Red Sox hired Kyri Washington as a professional scout.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.