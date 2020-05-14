Red Sox face coverings featuring unique social distancing Red Sox logo now available

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox are now accepting pre-orders for face coverings featuring the socially distanced hanging sox logo on redsox.com/facecoverings. The navy face coverings are made of a of dry-tech exterior with an internal cotton blend liner. These face coverings are not intended to be personal protective equipment

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox are now accepting pre-orders for face coverings featuring the socially distanced hanging sox logo on redsox.com/facecoverings. The navy face coverings are made of a of dry-tech exterior with an internal cotton blend liner. These face coverings are not intended to be personal protective equipment and should not be used by professionals in a healthcare or medical setting. Net proceeds will benefit the Red Sox Foundation, the club’s public charity that has been maintaining operations and programming during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure consistent and necessary support and resources to hundreds of other non-profits and youth throughout New England.

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve been thinking through ways to help support the Red Sox Foundation, who continue to operate through this crisis but without the typical resources they normally generate through their many fundraising events,” said Red Sox EVP/CMO Adam Grossman. “These face coverings are a way to help fuel their charitable efforts in New England during this critical time, while also providing fans with a way to feature their team logo on an item that has quickly become an essential staple in our daily lives.”

The face coverings will begin shipping in early June and are available now for pre-order with a $10 donation to the Red Sox Foundation on redsox.com/facecoverings. Additional shipping and handling fees apply.

About the Red Sox Foundation

The official team charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Red Sox Foundation has donated to over 1,900 organizations since its creation in 2002, and focused on making a difference in the lives of children, families, Veterans, and communities in need by improving their health, education, and recreational opportunities. Through partnerships with best-in-class organizations in healthcare, the Red Sox have helped raised over $150 million for cancer treatment and research for The Jimmy Fund, supported more than 24,000 Veterans and their families suffering from the “invisible wounds of war” with the Home Base Program, and helped the Dimock Center serve over 19,000 patients annually with health and human services. The Foundation’s self-run education and youth baseball programs have helped 301 Boston Public Schools students with college scholarships, and promotes healthy choices and valuable life skills to more than 2,000 urban youth annually through its RBI baseball and softball program.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Red Sox Foundation raises funds through special events, corporate sponsorships, and grants. Founded and initially funded by Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, President/CEO Emeritus Larry Lucchino and their partners, the Red Sox Foundation has won numerous awards for the impact of its innovative programs. In 2010, the Foundation’s Red Sox Scholars program was recognized by Major League Baseball with the first-ever “MLB Commissioner’s Award for Philanthropic Excellence.” In 2009, the Red Sox Foundation was honored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Sports Philanthropy Project with the Patterson Award as the nation’s “Best Team Charity in Sports.” For more information about the foundation, visit redsoxfoundation.org.