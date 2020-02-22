Red Sox name Jerry Narron bench coach

FORT MYERS, FL – The Boston Red Sox today named Jerry Narron bench coach. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and Interim Manager Ron Roenicke made the announcement. A veteran of 32 seasons in the major leagues between his playing and coaching career, Narron, 64, rejoins the Red Sox

FORT MYERS, FL – The Boston Red Sox today named Jerry Narron bench coach.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and Interim Manager Ron Roenicke made the announcement.

A veteran of 32 seasons in the major leagues between his playing and coaching career, Narron, 64, rejoins the Red Sox organization as bench coach after serving in the same position for the 2003 club. Narron also reunites with Roenicke, for whom he served as bench coach for parts of five seasons from 2011-15 while with the Milwaukee Brewers.

For the last three seasons (2017-19), Narron was a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ major league coaching staff. After being hired as the manager of Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate for the 2017 season, he immediately assumed the responsibilities of major league bench coach when Ron Gardenhire went on leave in April due to cancer. Narron remained in that role for the rest of 2017 and was named bench coach on a full-time basis for the 2018-19 seasons.

A native of Goldsboro, N.C., Narron has more than 600 games of big league managing experience over five seasons between the Texas Rangers (2001-02) and Cincinnati Reds (2005-07). He finished sixth in National League Manager of the Year voting with Cincinnati in 2006. His other major league coaching experience has come with the Reds (2004-05, bench coach), Rangers (1995-2001, third base coach), and Baltimore Orioles (1993, bench and 1994, third base).

Originally a sixth-round selection of the New York Yankees in the 1974 June Draft, Narron spent eight years in the big leagues as a catcher. He appeared in 392 games for the Yankees (1979), Seattle Mariners (1980-81, ’87), and California Angels (1983-86) over his playing career.

Narron and his wife, Donna, have seven children. He has several familial baseball connections, including his son, Connor, who spent five seasons in the Orioles and Brewers minor league systems; his brother, Johnny, who was the Brewers hitting coach from 2012-14; and his uncle, Sam, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1935 and 1942-43.