Red Sox offer personalized video board messages to raise money for Red Sox Foundation

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox are offering fans the chance to create their own personalized message on Fenway Park’s John Hancock center field video board as a way to raise funds for the Red Sox Foundation, the club’s public charity that has been maintaining operations and programming during this crisis to ensure consistent and necessary support and resources to hundreds of other non-profits and youth throughout New England. This is the first time the 40 by 100-foot John Hancock center field video board is being utilized for fan messages. The smaller New Balance video board in right field is historically used for fan messages during Red Sox games.

“We typically offer fans the chance to have a message on our New Balance right field video board during games as a fundraising tool for the Red Sox Foundation,” said Senior Vice President of Fan Services and Entertainment Sarah McKenna. “With the baseball season on hold and our front office working from home, we figured out a way to operate the main centerfield video board using remote technology. We’re now able to safely provide fans with a way to mark a special occasion, like Mother’s Day or an upcoming graduation, during this unique period of social distancing.”

Fans can visit redsoxfoundation.org/scoreboard to place an order and will receive a digital photo of their message within seven to 10 days. For a tax-deductible donation of $50, you will receive an image of a text message, and for $100, you will receive messaging that includes an image of your choice.

“Like many non-profits, we are faced with a great need in our community and limited means to fundraise with the typical events we host each year,” said Red Sox Foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser. “Every dollar raised through these scoreboard messages helps sustain the hundreds of Boston Public Schools students we mentor and provide scholarships to each year through our self-operated Red Sox Scholars Program. The scoreboard messages will also enhance our ability to support other non-profits who are all struggling to fulfill their mission because of the demand for various services during this challenging time for so many in our community.”

About the Red Sox Foundation

The official team charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Red Sox Foundation has donated to over 1,900 organizations since its creation in 2002, and focused on making a difference in the lives of children, families, Veterans, and communities in need by improving their health, education, and recreational opportunities. Through partnerships with best-in-class organizations in healthcare, the Red Sox have helped raised over $150 million for cancer treatment and research for The Jimmy Fund, supported more than 24,000 Veterans and their families suffering from the “invisible wounds of war” with the Home Base Program, and helped the Dimock Center serve over 19,000 patients annually with health and human services. The Foundation’s self-run education and youth baseball programs have helped 301 Boston Public Schools students with college scholarships, and promotes healthy choices and valuable life skills to more than 2,000 urban youth annually through its RBI baseball and softball program.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Red Sox Foundation raises funds through special events, corporate sponsorships, and grants. Founded and initially funded by Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, President/CEO Emeritus Larry Lucchino and their partners, the Red Sox Foundation has won numerous awards for the impact of its innovative programs. In 2010, the Foundation’s Red Sox Scholars program was recognized by Major League Baseball with the first-ever “MLB Commissioner’s Award for Philanthropic Excellence.” In 2009, the Red Sox Foundation was honored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Sports Philanthropy Project with the Patterson Award as the nation’s “Best Team Charity in Sports.” For more information about the foundation, visit https://www.redsoxfoundation.org/.