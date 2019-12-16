Reds 2020 Spring Training tickets on sale Dec. 14

CINCINNATI (December 11, 2019) — The Cincinnati Reds Spring Training individual game tickets go on sale online Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. MST (12 p.m. EST) at reds.com/spring. The Reds open the 2020 Cactus League season February 22 at Goodyear Ballpark against the Cleveland Indians and will play a

CINCINNATI (December 11, 2019) — The Cincinnati Reds Spring Training individual game tickets go on sale online Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. MST (12 p.m. EST) at reds.com/spring.

The Reds open the 2020 Cactus League season February 22 at Goodyear Ballpark against the Cleveland Indians and will play a total of 32 spring training games in 2020 including 17 in Goodyear.

Highlights of the home schedule at Goodyear Ballpark include the Oakland A’s on February 28, Los Angeles Dodgers on March 2, Chicago Cubs on March 4, and back to back night games against the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants on March 13 and 14. The Reds wrap up the 2020 Cactus League schedule on March 22 vs. the Indians at Goodyear Ballpark

The full spring training schedule can be found at reds.com/spring.

Spring Training Ticket Information

In addition to individual game tickets, Spring Training season ticket plans are now on sale featuring full season (all Reds and Indians home games) and half-season (all Reds home games) ticket plans. Group tickets also are available now. The Goodyear Ballpark Ticket Office will open for walk-up sales Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 4 p.m. MST (6 p.m. EST).

Mini-Plans/Flex Ticket Books

Fans can save by customizing a mini-plan of three or more Reds and Indians home games to create the perfect spring training getaway. Also available are Flex Ticket Books, which provide a $2 discount per ticket on a booklet of 10 Infield Box ticket vouchers good for any game during the 2020 spring season. Mini-plans and Flex Ticket Books are on sale now.

Travel Packages

Sports Marketing USA offers tour packages that include accommodations, Reds game tickets and merchandise. More information can be found at reds.com/springtravel or by calling (800) 892-7687.

Fan Experience Packages

Unique Fan Experience Packages will be available for individual purchase through the Goodyear Ballpark Ticket Office. On March 8, ages eight and above can sharpen their baseball skills with a postgame on-field workout/clinic at the Reds Development Complex. Fans can watch Reds Major League pregame batting practice up close and personal from the warning track behind home plate at the Reds Complex on February 23, March 4 or March 16. For more information, visit goodyearbp.com or call (623) 882-3130.

Promotions featuring a Sonny Gray Bobblehead

A special Sonny Gray spring training edition bobblehead on February 28 highlights Goodyear Ballpark’s promotional schedule, which also features Autograph Days, Senior Stroll, Senior Savers, Military Appreciation, Happy Hours, Ohio Days and Fan Appreciation Day. For details and more information visit goodyearbp.com.

Kids Days

Every Sunday is “Kids Day” at Goodyear Ballpark featuring in-game promotions, giveaway item (first 250 kids through the gates), Home Run Readers ticket deals, postgame Kids Run the Bases and other activities.

Note: Arizona’s time zone is the Mountain Standard Time (MST) zone, which is currently two hours behind Cincinnati. Arizona does not observe Daylight Saving Time and after March 7, 2020 Arizona will be three hours behind Cincinnati.