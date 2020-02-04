Registration now open for ninth annual Brewers Mini-Marathon, Presented by PNC Bank 

MILWAUKEE – Registration is now open online at brewersmini.com for the ninth annual Brewers Mini-Marathon. Presented by PNC Bank, the event will take place Saturday, Aug. 29, and feature a half-marathon, 10K and a family-friendly 5K race. Fundraising proceeds will benefit the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.).

MILWAUKEE – Registration is now open online at brewersmini.com for the ninth annual Brewers Mini-Marathon. Presented by PNC Bank, the event will take place Saturday, Aug. 29, and feature a half-marathon, 10K and a family-friendly 5K race. Fundraising proceeds will benefit the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.). Last year, more than 5,700 runners and walkers participated.

All three races begin and end at Miller Park and take runners on a tour of Milwaukee through the Miller Valley, Doyne Park, Walker’s Point and past a number of landmarks, including Potawatomi Casino and the Harley-Davidson Museum. In the course’s last mile, runners will experience the thrill of racing along the Miller Park warning track.

This is the third year PNC Bank has presented the Brewers Mini-Marathon. In 2010, PNC secured naming rights for the PNC Club Level at Miller Park and has since supported other fan engagement opportunities.

“What better way to showcase our city and celebrate fan passion than to offer a unique experience exploring Miller Park and all that Milwaukee’s neighborhoods have to offer,” said Chris Goller, PNC regional president for Wisconsin. “Our continued support for this family-friendly event has helped attract new visitors and motivated our communities, neighbors and employees to participate.”

Registration includes a commemorative shirt, a finisher’s medal and a ticket voucher for select Brewers home games in April and May 2021. Prizes will also be awarded to the top finishers of each race.

Feb 4. – March 1 $65 half marathon, $55 10K and $30 5K

March 2 – May 3 $75 half marathon, $60 10K and $35 5K

May 4 – Aug. 2 $85 half marathon, $65 10K and $40 5K

Aug. 3 – Race Day $95 half marathon, $70 10K and $45 5K

Runners are encouraged to create their own fundraising page at brewersmini.com. Individual fundraisers will be entered in a raffle for great prizes and the top three fundraising groups will each win a special prize. Over the past eight years, Brewers Mini-Marathon participants have raised more than $300,000 to benefit the MACC Fund and childhood cancer research in Wisconsin. Fundraising for the MACC Fund is supported by Brewers Community Foundation.

Each course will have aid stations with water and Gatorade for runners, staffed by local volunteer groups. Snacks and drinks will be provided at the finish line, followed by a post-race tailgate party outside Miller Park featuring live music for both runners and spectators. Parking will be free at Miller Park and spectators will be invited inside to watch participants cross the finish line.

Complete race details, a course map and other information can be found at brewersmini.com.