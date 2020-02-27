Respect 90 Foundation announces Balding All Angels event in partnership with the Angels Baseball Foundation

TEMPE, AZ – In collaboration with the Angels Baseball Foundation, Manager Joe Maddon’s Respect 90 Foundation will be hosting a special event in support of patients with pediatric cancer. Balding All Angels will take place prior to the Angels Spring Training game on Monday, March 9th from 11:15 a.m. to

TEMPE, AZ – In collaboration with the Angels Baseball Foundation, Manager Joe Maddon’s Respect 90 Foundation will be hosting a special event in support of patients with pediatric cancer. Balding All Angels will take place prior to the Angels Spring Training game on Monday, March 9**th** from 11:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the north end of the Tempe Diablo Stadium parking lot.

“As a father and a grandparent, this event allows me to do something that will impact the children,” said Maddon. “This is my 9th year hosting this event to raise money for pediatric cancer. I hope that events like this will help create awareness so that more people can become involved.”

During the event, participants who donate $100 will be brought up front to have their head shaved or buzzed as a sign of support to the children battling pediatric cancer. In addition to the new hairstyle, participants will also receive a limited edition Balding All Angels t-shirt.

Participating Angels Players, Coaches, and Joe Maddon himself will be shaving their heads alongside fans. Those looking to attend are encouraged to arrive early for the best opportunity to participate and watch their favorite Angels. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. Hospital staff and patients from the children’s hospital will also be on-site to assist with the event.

Balding All Angels will be Joe Maddon’s ninth annual head-shaving event – his first with the Angels organization. In its previous eight years, the Respect 90 Foundation has helped raise over $350,000 to benefit those affected by pediatric cancer.

Media is asked to notify the Angels Communications Department if they are planning to attend.