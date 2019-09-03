Royals Alumni Association Gives Back To Kansas City Community

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 18, 2019) – The Kansas City Royals Alumni Association donated a total of $25,000 during the holiday season this year. Additionally, Royals Alumni will be presenting new adaptive bikes to two deserving children from Variety KC tomorrow (Dec. 19) at the College Boulevard Activity Center in

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 18, 2019) – The Kansas City Royals Alumni Association donated a total of $25,000 during the holiday season this year. Additionally, Royals Alumni will be presenting new adaptive bikes to two deserving children from Variety KC tomorrow (Dec. 19) at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe (11031 S. Valley Road, 66061) at 11 a.m.

Other programs that received donations from the Alumni Association included: St. Anne’s Episcopal Church (Hillcrest), New Day Church, Police Athletic League of Kansas City (PAL), Red, White and Bluma, St. Roberts Bellarmine, Live Like Luke, Kansas City Sluggers Baseball, Sharewaves Foundation, Agape Pamoja, Friends in Service of Heroes (F.I.S.H.), Kansas City Union Mission Family Center, Advice and Aid, Adaptive/Challenger YMCA of Greater KC, Cross Points Church Alms, Blue Springs Citizens Police Academy, Veterans Community Project.

Throughout the year, Royals Alumni donate their time to help raise money for the foundation to help area families in need. The two largest fundraising events are the Royals Alumni Batting Practices at Kauffman Stadium and the Royals Alumni Fantasy Camp located in Surprise, Ariz. The Royals Alumni Association is made up of former players, managers, trainers and coaches.

For more information, members of the media may contact the Royals Media Relations Department at (816) 921-8000.