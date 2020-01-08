Royals announce times for 2020 regular season schedule

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 8, 2020) – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals announced their 2020 regular season schedule with times today. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at 1:10 p.m. vs. the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The season-opening series will

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 8, 2020) – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals announced their 2020 regular season schedule with times today. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at 1:10 p.m. vs. the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The season-opening series will continue on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, both at 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City’s home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 2 vs. Seattle at 3:05 p.m.

The Royals will begin all but four of their 81 games at Kauffman Stadium at five minutes past the hour, including all weeknight games at 7:05 p.m. The only exceptions are four weekday day games that will start at 12:35 p.m., including: Wednesday, April 8 vs. Detroit, Thursday, May 21 vs. the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, August 12 vs. the New York Yankees and Thursday, September 10 vs. Oakland. The Royals will host two additional midweek day games, including their home opener on Thursday, April 2 at 3:05 p.m. vs. Seattle, and on Wednesday, May 6 at 1:05 p.m. vs. Houston.

Six of the 14 Saturday home games will feature daytime starts, including five at 1:05 p.m. and one at 3:05 p.m. The other eight Saturday home games will begin at 6:05 p.m. All Sunday home games are scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with the exception of the regular season finale on September 27 vs. Minnesota, which will start at 2:05 p.m.

Standard start times for 2020 games at Kauffman Stadium are:

Monday-Friday: 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: 6:05 p.m.

Sunday: 1:05 p.m.

All times are subject to change.