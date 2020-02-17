'Royals fans got talent' set for March 7

KANSAS CITY, MO (February 17, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals will hold the 11th annual “Royals Fans Got Talent” auditions on Saturday, March 7 at Kauffman Stadium. Bands, choirs, groups, musicians and individual singers are invited to apply for National Anthem and “God Bless America” opportunities during the 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO (February 17, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals will hold the 11th annual “Royals Fans Got Talent” auditions on Saturday, March 7 at Kauffman Stadium. Bands, choirs, groups, musicians and individual singers are invited to apply for National Anthem and “God Bless America” opportunities during the 2020 season. In addition, auditions are open to talent and entertainment acts.

National Anthem and “God Bless America” auditions will be conducted on an invitation-only format. To be considered, fans need to complete and submit paperwork, accompanied by an MP3 or YouTube link of performance via email to ‘[email protected].’

Bands and choirs must submit paperwork, accompanied by an MP3 or YouTube Link of performance to ‘[email protected].’ Information for submission can also be found by visiting royals.com/perform. All National Anthem and “God Bless America” auditions and paperwork must be submitted no later than 12:00 p.m. CST on Friday, February 28. Submitting an application does not guarantee an audition. Applicants will be reviewed and approved performers will be sent an invitation via email on Wednesday, March 4 with remaining details of their auditions.

If the application is approved, the performer(s) auditioning needs to be present on the day of auditions. All National Anthem and “God Bless America” performances must be 90 seconds or less and in the traditional version of the song and must be done a cappella. Pyrotechnics and/or harmful materials are prohibited. All participants will audition on a volunteer basis with the understanding that no compensation will occur for their participation. Following auditions, a representative from the Royals organization will contact each person via email to let them know the outcome of their audition. All talent is subject to approval by the Royals.

Talent and entertainment acts must submit paperwork along with a YouTube link or video file to ‘[email protected]’ no later than 12:00 p.m. CST on Friday, February 28 for a chance to perform during pre-game at a Royals home game. If you are selected, a representative from the Royals will contact the group.