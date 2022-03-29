Salvador Perez wins Lou Gehrig Memorial Award

Perez hit 48 home runs last season, which matched Jorge Soler’s franchise record for home runs in a single season. The 48 home runs tied him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the Major League lead, becoming the first Royals player ever to lead the league in HR. He led all of MLB with 122 RBI and became the sixth player in the last 30 years to lead the Majors in HR and RBI in the same season. Perez is only the second primary catcher (after Hall of Famer Johnny Bench) to lead the league in both categories. His 48 home runs were the most in a season by a primary catcher, eclipsing the mark set by Bench in 1970. Of his 48 home runs, 18 of them gave the Royals a lead, tying with Nolan Arenado for most in MLB. Perez led the Majors with 34 multi-RBI games. He finished last season with exactly 200 career homers, becoming only the second player in Royals history with 200 career homers. Perez finished the 2021 season ranking in the top 10 in Royals history in hits, doubles, HR, RBI, slugging percentage, total bases, extra base hits, and hit by pitches.