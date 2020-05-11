Scott and Seth Avett of the Avett Brothers to perform special concert this Thursday, May 14, at 10 p.m. ET

ATLANTA (May 11, 2020) – Scott and Seth Avett, of The Avett Brothers, will perform a free concert this Thursday, May 14, on the Braves Facebook page. The performance will begin at 10 p.m. ET. The 45-minute set will also serve as an opportunity for fans to donate money to

The 45-minute set will also serve as an opportunity for fans to donate money to the MusiCares COVID Relief Fund which assists music industry workers who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott and Seth grew up in Concord, North Carolina in Braves Country and have previously performed two postgame concerts, once at Turner Field and once at Truist Park.

Their Grammy-award winning band has had to postponed or cancel several performances that were slated to support their latest album, Closer Than Together.