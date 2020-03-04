Several partnerships announced for inaugural season at Globe Life Field

Arlington, TX – The Texas Rangers announced several new partnerships for Globe Life Field, scheduled to open on March 14. A complete list of sponsorships unveiled are below. Lexus Home Plate Club: • The Lexus Home Plate Club is located directly behind home plate at field level, putting fans directly

Arlington, TX – The Texas Rangers announced several new partnerships for Globe Life Field, scheduled to open on March 14. A complete list of sponsorships unveiled are below.

Lexus Home Plate Club:

• The Lexus Home Plate Club is located directly behind home plate at field level, putting fans directly in the action.

• The Lexus Home Plate Club includes seats that are as close to the action as any other MLB fan experience as all seats are in the first eight rows behind or near home plate.

• The Lexus Home Plate Club includes access to the finest and freshest food and beverage selections, including a full service bar, and in-seat food and beverage service.

• About Lexus: Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. Lexus is proud to be the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Texas Rangers and is looking forward to continuing our partnership with the Rangers for years to come.

Evan Williams Lounge (1st Base Dugout Lounge):

• The Evan Williams Lounge is a premium and exclusive space for fans, families and businesses to enjoy Rangers games via field level seats, some of the closest seats in MLB.

• Located directly along the first base line and into right field, the Evan Williams Lounge includes private bars, concessions and restrooms, as well as quick and convenient service via smart tablets.

• The flagship Bourbon of Heaven Hill Distillery, Evan Williams is among the leaders in the rapidly growing American Whiskey segment as the world’s second largest-selling Bourbon. Named after Evan Williams, who opened Kentucky’s first Distillery along the banks of the Ohio River in 1783, this Kentucky Straight Bourbon is smooth, rich and simply done right.

Germania Insurance Lounge (3rd Base Dugout Lounge):

• The Germania Insurance Lounge is a premium and exclusive space for fans, families and businesses to enjoy Rangers games via field level seats, some of the closest seats in MLB.

• Located directly along the third base line and into left field, the Germania Insurance Lounge includes private bars, concessions and restrooms, as well as quick and convenient service via smart tablets.

• Founded in 1896, Germania Insurance provides auto, property, and life insurance for thousands of Texans. It is the largest farm mutual insurance company in Texas and one of the top companies for independent agents. Germania is a proud Texas company, exclusively providing protection and insurance services for Texans for over 120 years.

Jim Ross Law Suite Level:

• The Jim Ross Law Group will sponsor the upper suite level at Globe Life Field as part of a five-year partnership.

• The Jim Ross Law Group is proud to be an Arlington-based law firm and the Official Law Firm Partner of the Texas Rangers. They are a family-owned law firm that treats its clients with three major hallmarks: loyalty, honesty, and respect.

Texas Rangers Communications Department I 817-273-5203

• The multi-year deal includes the sponsorship of the Karbach Brewing Sky Porch, a one-of-a-kind area located on the upper level in left field.

• The Karbach Brewing Sky Porch features a unique variety of barbeque, as well as beers crafted by Karbach Brewing Company. Unique seats are available directly in front of the Sky Porch.

• About Karbach: At Karbach, they focus on a few things that drive their philosophy. First, they think craft beer should be for everyone. They believe most craft beer has grown into a realm of exclusivity – and they don’t buy that way of thinking. They make a beer for any person, regardless of what they like or where they come from. And most importantly –They make that person’s beer damn good and have fun making it for them. They welcome anyone and everyone to the world of great beer – just ask, and you will receive. Because all our beer are Crafted for Serious Fun.

• Kubota Tractor Corporation will be the Official On-Field Equipment Partner of the Texas Rangers. Kubota equipment will be used exclusively to maintain Globe Life Field for many years to come.

• The multi-year partnership includes the utilization of a wide variety of Kubota equipment to manage Globe Life Field, from utility vehicles and mowers to navigate and maintain the property, to compact and utility tractors with performance matched attachments to handle the bigger, tougher tasks around the ballpark.

• The equipment on-deck for the partnership includes the Z700 Series, ZD1200 Series and WG Series mowers; the RTV-XG850 Sidekick, RTV-X1140 and RTV-X1120 utility vehicles; and the MX Series and L Series tractors.

• Located in Grapevine, Texas, Kubota is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment.