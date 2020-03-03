Shriners Hospitals For Children College Classic names 2020 all-tournament team

HOUSTON, TX — The 20th annual Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic concluded over the weekend at Minute Maid Park with Baylor being named the Tournament Champions with a perfect 3-0 record. Baylor led the Big 12, which finished the weekend 6-3 against Southeastern Conference programs. Over 40,000 fans were

HOUSTON, TX — The 20th annual Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic concluded over the weekend at Minute Maid Park with Baylor being named the Tournament Champions with a perfect 3-0 record. Baylor led the Big 12, which finished the weekend 6-3 against Southeastern Conference programs. Over 40,000 fans were in attendance over the weekend to watch the nine-game tournament, which produced Baylor as the only undefeated team, edging out Missouri and Oklahoma, which both finished 2-1. Texas and LSU both finished 1-2, while Arkansas finished 0-3.

The 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic All-Tournament Team was highlighted by the Classic’s Most Outstanding Player RHP Dane Acker from Oklahoma. Acker made history on Sunday morning, becoming the first player in tournament history to toss a no-hitter in Oklahoma’s 1-0 win over LSU. Acker finished his day tossing 9.0 scoreless, allowing just one walk with 11 strikeouts. The no-hitter was the first by Oklahoma since the 1989 season, while it also represented the first 9.0-inning no-hitter thrown against LSU in that program’s storied history.

The 2020 All-Tournament Team:

C Justin Mitchell, Oklahoma .429 (3x7), 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

1B Brandt Belk, Missouri .538 (7x13), 2 R, 2 2B

2B Ricky Martinez, Baylor .286 (4x14), 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

3B Jacob Nesbit, Arkansas .444 (4x9), 1 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 HBP

SS Nick Loftin, Baylor .364 (4x11), 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB

OF Daniel Cabrera, LSU .500 (5x10), 4 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

OF Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas .538 (7x13), 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 HBP

OF Mack Mueller, Baylor .364 (4x11), 3 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB

DH Peter Zimmermann, Missouri .500 (6x12), 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB

P Dane Acker, Oklahoma 1-0, 0.00 ERA (0ER/9IP), 0 H, 1 BB, 11 K

P Luke Boyd, Baylor 0-0, 0.00 ERA (0ER/3IP), 1 H, 0 BB, 6 K, 3 saves

P AJ Labas, LSU 0-1, 1.12 ERA (1ER/8IP), 1 H, 0 BB, 7 K

P Bryce Elder, Texas 0-1, 4.26 ERA (3ER/6.1IP), 6 H, 2 BB, 10 K

Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic Most Outstanding Player: RHP Dane Acker, Oklahoma

Additionally, the Astros announced the field for the 2021 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, which will feature six Texas programs in Rice, Sam Houston State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas State and Texas Tech. The 21st annual tournament will feature nine games at Minute Maid Park from March 5-7, 2021.