Single Game Tickets on sale Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (Feb. 12, 2020) — Single game tickets for the 2020 Cincinnati Reds regular season games at Great American Ball Park go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. ET, excluding Opening Day. The single game tickets will only be sold online at reds.com. The ticket windows at Great

CINCINNATI (Feb. 12, 2020) — Single game tickets for the 2020 Cincinnati Reds regular season games at Great American Ball Park go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. ET, excluding Opening Day.

The single game tickets will only be sold online at reds.com.

The ticket windows at Great American Ball Park will be open during normal business hours beginning March 2.

Key Dates & Games for 2020

• 144th Opening Day: Thurs., March 26 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 4:10 p.m. (Findlay Market Parade at Noon)

\- Register for Opening Day ticket opportunity at reds.com/OpeningDay.

• Kids Opening Day: Saturday, March 28 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 2:10 p.m. (Pregame block party and player parade at The Banks)

• Reds Hall of Fame Induction featuring Marty Brennaman: Sunday, April 26

• MLB PLAY BALL Weekend: June 5-7 (MLB league-wide initiative featuring activities to encourage participation in youth baseball and softball)

• Ohio Cup Series vs. Indians: July 7 & 8 (May 19 & 20 @ Cleveland)

• MercyMe Post-Game Concert presented by Prasco: Aug. 15

• Marquee Series & Interleague Home Games: Chicago Cubs (June 4-7, June 23-25, Aug. 11 & 12); St. Louis Cardinals (March 26-29, Aug. 24-26, Sept. 17-20), World Series Champion Washington Nationals (June 26-28), Tampa Bay Rays (July 31-Aug. 2), Baltimore Orioles (Aug. 31-Sept. 2) and Boston Red Sox (Sept. 15 & 16)

• Bark in the Park Games: April 28, May 27, June 9 and Sept. 1

The 2020 season features many promotions and giveaways including seven bobbleheads, 10 Fireworks Fridays, two Funko Pop! collectibles, four postgame concerts and one Marty Brennaman commemorative microphone that includes a sound chip featuring his famous “…and this one belongs to the Reds” radio call.

Promotional Giveaways

• March 26 vs. Cardinals: 2020 Magnetic Schedule/Car Magnet presented by PNC Bank

• March 28 vs. Cardinals: Kids Opening Day Cap presented by Frisch’s Big Boy

• April 11 vs. Phillies: 2020 Reds Team Calendar presented by Kroger

• April 25 vs. D-Backs: Queen City Sluggers Triple Bobblehead presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare

(Ted Kluszewski, George Foster & Eugenio Suárez)

• April 26 vs D-Backs: Commemorative Marty Brennaman Microphone presented by Kahn’s

(Pregame Reds Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony presented by PNC Bank)

• May 16 vs. Brewers: Sonny Gray Bobblehead presented by John Morrell

• May 23 vs. Padres: Joey Votto Replica Jersey presented by FOX Sports Ohio

• June 6 vs Cubs: Reds Tote Bag presented by MLB Network

• June 26 vs Nationals: Trevor Bauer Bobblehead presented by TriHealth

• June 27 vs Nationals: 1990s Reds All-Decade Team Poster (Voting to be held on reds.com)

• July 11 vs. Pirates: Eric Davis Funko Pop! Collectible presented by Skyline Chili

• July 25 vs. Rockies: Mike Moustakas Bobblehead presented by PNC Bank

• July 31 vs. Rays: Shogo Akiyama Bobblehead

• Aug. 1 vs. Rays: Reds Baseball Cards presented by Topps

• Aug. 12 vs. Cubs: Michael Lorenzen Dual Bobblehead

• Aug. 15 vs. Pirates: Luis Castillo Funko Pop! Collectible

• Aug. 29 vs. Brewers: Joey Votto Bobblehead

• Sept. 19 vs Cardinals: 2020 Reds Team Photo

The full promotional schedule can be found at reds.com/Promotions. Quantities limited on giveaways. Promotional schedule subject to change.

Ohio Lottery Post-Game Concert Series

• June 27 vs. Nationals: JUST ANNOUNCED: ‘I Love the 90’s’ featuring Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature, Tone Loc & Rob Base

• July 24 vs. Rockies: Brothers Osborne

• Aug. 1 vs. Rays: O.A.R.

Weekends at Great American Ball Park

• Fireworks Fridays: Postgame Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks show each Friday home game from May through September.

• Super Saturdays: Premium giveaways at Saturday home games.

• Family Sundays: Sunday home games include a special ticket offer, kids giveaways and more.

Theme Ticket Packages

• Reds theme ticket packages for the 2020 season will include exclusive promotional items from Star Wars™, PEANUTS™, the Cincinnati Zoo and more. Additional packages and details will be announced soon.

Opening Day Ticket Opportunity

• Fans can register now through Feb. 20 for the Opening Day Double Play for an opportunity to purchase up to four (4) Opening Day tickets at reds.com/OpeningDay.