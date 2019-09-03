White Sox announce players scheduled to attend SoxFest 2020 at McCormick Place West

CHICAGO –- José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito, Yasmani Grandal, Eloy Jiménez, James McCann and Yoán Moncada headline a list of 14 current White Sox players scheduled to appear at McCormick Place West on January 24-25 for SoxFest 2020 – presented by Beggars Pizza, Guaranteed Rate, Old Dominion Freight Line,

CHICAGO –- José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito, Yasmani Grandal, Eloy Jiménez, James McCann and Yoán Moncada headline a list of 14 current White Sox players scheduled to appear at McCormick Place West on January 24-25 for SoxFest 2020 – presented by Beggars Pizza, Guaranteed Rate, Old Dominion Freight Line, Securian Financial and Wintrust.

White Sox Manager Rick Renteria and members of the coaching staff are also scheduled to join players Aaron Bummer, Dylan Cease, Zack Collins, Leury García, Michael Kopech, Evan Marshall and Danny Mendick, as well as prospects Micker Adolfo, Dane Dunning, Luis González, Tyler Johnson, Nick Madrigal, Luis Robert, Blake Rutherford, Andrew Vaughn and Steele Walker.

Additional special guests scheduled to attend the event will be announced in early January.

SoxFest two-day and single passes are available at whitesox.com/SoxFest. Fans are encouraged to purchase early for the 28th annual fan fest in its first year spanning the 100,000-square-foot McCormick Place West showroom floor.

With more opportunities for autographs and player interactions, SoxFest 2020 builds upon the family-friendly programming fans have come to know and love. This year’s experience includes a new mini-field, offering clinics for kids from White Sox youth instructors, a batting cage and speed pitch area, video gaming stations, face painting, balloon artists and more.

For the latest information about the event, including the full list of scheduled appearances at SoxFest, please visit whitesox.com/SoxFest.