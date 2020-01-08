Special presale concert tickets available for Jackson County residents

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 8, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals are pleased to announce an exclusive presale for Jackson County residents for tickets to the Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts concert on June 23. The presale will begin tomorrow, January 9, at 10

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 8, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals are pleased to announce an exclusive presale for Jackson County residents for tickets to the Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts concert on June 23.

The presale will begin tomorrow, January 9, at 10 a.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. Fans who wish to purchase the tickets must do so with a credit card containing a billing zip code within Jackson County and must be purchased online at royals.com/rock (tickets will not be available at the Kauffman Stadium box office). Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. For more information, or to view VIP packages, platinum seating and aisle-preferred seating, visit royals.com/rock.

For additional information, members of the media may contact the Royals Publicity Department at (816) 921-8000.