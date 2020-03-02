‘Split the Pot’ $100,000 Jackpot Now Live

Fans have the opportunity to play in a special “Split the Pot” raffle now through Opening Day, when the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, March 26 at Great American Ball Park. The “Split the Pot” jackpot is guaranteed to be the largest ever (at least $100,000)

Fans have the opportunity to play in a special “Split the Pot” raffle now through Opening Day, when the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, March 26 at Great American Ball Park.

The “Split the Pot” jackpot is guaranteed to be the largest ever (at least $100,000) with one lucky fan winning 50 percent of the net proceeds – a minimum of $50,000.

The remainder of the proceeds will benefit the baseball and softball outreach programs of the Reds Community Fund.

Raffle tickets are available now online at www.reds5050.com in the following amounts:

3 tickets for $5

15 tickets for $10

60 tickets for $20

150 tickets for $40

Each ticket purchased will be considered one (1) entry into the raffle.

Fans will also be able to purchase tickets in person on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park through the end of the game.

The winning ticket number will be announced following the March 26 game.

Fans must be 18 years or older and in the state of Ohio at the time of purchase to enter.

Buy tickets now and find the official rules at www.reds5050.com.

About the Reds Community Fund

The Reds Community Fund is dedicated to improving the lives of youth through its baseball and softball-themed outreach efforts. More than 50,000 kids and coaches will be connected to the Community Fund in 2020 through programs at the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy, Reds Youth Baseball & Softball Funding, Youth Baseball “Match”, the Home Base program, Fun at Bat program and the Greater Cincinnati RBI programs. More information at www.Reds.com/Community.