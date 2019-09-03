The St. Louis Cardinals And The Cordish Companies Celebrate Major Construction Milestone Of $260 Million Ballpark Village Expansion With Topping Out Of One Cardinal Way Luxury Residential Tower 

St. Louis, MO (December 4, 2019) – The St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies celebrated a major construction milestone today of the $260 million expansion of Ballpark Village with the Topping Out of the 29-story One Cardinal Way luxury residential tower. Executives from the St. Louis Cardinals and The

St. Louis, MO (December 4, 2019) – The St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies celebrated a major construction milestone today of the $260 million expansion of Ballpark Village with the Topping Out of the 29-story One Cardinal Way luxury residential tower. Executives from the St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies were joined today by distinguished guests from the City, community and business leaders, executives and team members from PARIC Corporation, and lead project architect Hord Coplan Macht to celebrate this exciting milestone.

“We’re inching closer to the many ribbon cuttings that will be part of the Ballpark Village phase II rollout in the next few months,” said Bill DeWitt III, Team President, St. Louis Cardinals. “And we’re very appreciative of the hard work PARIC’s team has put in to get us to this major milestone for the One Cardinal Way residential tower.”

Located at the corner of Clark and Broadway adjacent to Busch Stadium, One Cardinal Way is set to open in the summer of 2020 and will be one of the most luxurious, amenity-rich apartment communities in the country. Since the start of construction, One Cardinal Way has enjoyed unprecedented interest, and recently reached 50 percent leased ahead of its summer 2020 opening.

“The topping out of One Cardinal Way is an exciting milestone and a great opportunity for us to share our appreciation of the hard and skillful work the PARIC team has done so far,” said Nick Benjamin, Vice President of Development and Managing Director of Multifamily Housing for The Cordish Companies. “One Cardinal Way is adding an exciting lifestyle amenitiy to the growing neighborhood and will offer a completely new way to experience Ballpark Village, Busch Stadium and downtown St. Louis. With today’s milestone, we are one step closer to revealing One Cardinal Way to St. Louis next year.”

The tower’s integration with and views of Busch Stadium offer a completely unique residential experience. The 297-unit tower will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and penthouse apartment homes. One Cardinal Way will offer residents 10,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and lifestyle amenity space on the first floor as well as over 15,000 square feet of interior and exterior residential amenity space that rivals that of any other apartment building in the country including:

Expansive outdoor terrace with direct views into Busch Stadium

Infinity edge pool

Demonstration kitchen

Club room featuring an indoor-outdoor bar and fireplace

Private event entertainment room

Fitness center

Conference room

Valet dry cleaning and laundry services

Building sommelier

In-building secured parking

24-hour lobby attendant and personal concierge services

The Cardinals and The Cordish Companies also announced that local BBQ favorite Salt + Smoke will open a new location at the base of One Cardinal Way. Located directly off of Clark Ave, their made-from-scratch St. Louis-style BBQ will delight future residents, visitors, the downtown community, and baseball fans alike when it opens in 2020. This will be the concept’s fifth location.

“As lifelong Cardinals fans, we are thrilled to be a part of Ballpark Village and the energy and momentum driving downtown St. Louis' success. Perhaps nothing defines St. Louis better than BBQ and Baseball,” owner Tom Schmidt said about the new location. “Being able to bring those two institutions together is a St. Louis kid's dream come true.”

One Cardinal Way is part of a dynamic plan to transform Ballpark Village into a vibrant, 24/7 urban neighborhood, adding 700,000 square feet of dining, entertainment, hotel, residential, retail and lifestyle amenities to downtown St. Louis. The new Ballpark Village neighborhood also includes The PwC Pennant Building, the first Class-A office building built in downtown St. Louis in nearly thirty years, which opened in November; an upscale hotel, Live! by Loews – St. Louis, opening Q1 2020; as well as a three-story retail pavilion overlooking the new plaza and 75,000 square feet of new dining, entertainment, retail and lifestyle space. The second phase of Ballpark Village is creating over 1,800 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs, as well as numerous opportunities for minority, women and locally-owned businesses. Once complete, the second phase expansion will complete a full build-out of Clark Street, transforming it into one of the most exciting streets in all of professional sports, and an economic engine for downtown St. Louis for decades to come.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit www.onecardinalway.com or call 314-621-0001. The One Cardinal Way Leasing Office and Model Unit is located on the north side of Ballpark Village at 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63102.

To view and/or download One Cardinal Way renderings and the time lapse video click here< https://www.dropbox.com/sh/kigu6r47d886i4h/AAA8rApjG9tIDW8PqxefMBtOa?dl=0>.

