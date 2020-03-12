St. Louis Cardinals statement on delay of regular season

ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 12, 2020 – Following the official statement from Major League Baseball this afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals are making contingency plans and proactively monitoring the Coronavirus situation. This afternoon, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. announced the cancellation of Spring Training games for all 30 Clubs, along

ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 12, 2020 – Following the official statement from Major League Baseball this afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals are making contingency plans and proactively monitoring the Coronavirus situation.

This afternoon, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. announced the cancellation of Spring Training games for all 30 Clubs, along with at least a two-week delay to the start of 2020 Opening Day.

“From the beginning of this uncertain, global pandemic, we have emphasized the safety of our fans, players and staff,” said Bill DeWitt Jr., Chairman and CEO. “We are supportive of the decision by MLB, which allows us additional time to navigate this evolving situation and prioritize the safety of everyone.”

One of those guidelines involves the creation of an internal task force, which the Cardinals have already established. The task force includes stakeholders from across the organization—including representatives from Baseball Operations, Ticket Sales and Marketing, Corporate Sales, Communications, Special Events and Merchandising, Finance and Administration and Human Resources.

The internal task force, led by Vice President of Stadium Operations, Matt Gifford, will implement guidelines from the league, review updates from local and state health departments and communicate important messages on behalf of the Club.

“This developing situation is, and has always been fluid,” said John Mozeliak, President of Baseball Operations. “At this time, Spring Training camps in Jupiter remain open for player workouts and training, but our practice fields and facility will be closed to the public.”

Mozeliak added, “We have been communicating as much as we can with our players, fans, and employees up to this point, and are taking direction from the MLB Commissioner’s Office while we analyze our next steps from all angles.”

“We anticipate fans will have questions about their ticket purchases for those first two weeks, as well as for future games,” said Joe Strohm, Vice President of Ticket Sales. “At this time, we are still working through our approach to handling ticketing issues, and will be communicating the details to fans soon.”