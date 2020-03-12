Statement from Pittsburgh Pirates chairman, Bob Nutting

The Pirates are in full agreement with and supportive of the Commissioner’s decision. As this situation evolves, so too will our response. What will not change, however, is how much we care about our fans, players, employees and the wellbeing of our community. Our front office team will continue to

Our front office team will continue to meet on a daily basis and will remain in constant communication with our medical expert partners at AHN and Highmark, as well as with Major League Baseball and government officials. We will provide information on any new developments and impacts as they become available.

Together we will work through this unprecedented situation as we look forward to the return of baseball as soon as possible.