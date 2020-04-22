Statement from Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today released the following statement from President & CEO Sam Kennedy in response to Major League Baseball’s report: “As an organization, we strive for 100% compliance with the rules. MLB’s investigation concluded that in isolated instances during the 2018 regular season, sign sequences

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today released the following statement from President & CEO Sam Kennedy in response to Major League Baseball’s report:

“As an organization, we strive for 100% compliance with the rules. MLB’s investigation concluded that in isolated instances during the 2018 regular season, sign sequences were decoded through the use of live game video rather than through permissible means.

“MLB acknowledged the front office’s extensive efforts to communicate and enforce the rules and concluded that Alex Cora, the coaching staff, and most of the players did not engage in, nor were they aware of, any violations. Regardless, these rule violations are unacceptable. We apologize to our fans and Major League Baseball, and accept the Commissioner’s ruling.”