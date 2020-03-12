Statement from the Boston Red Sox

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox today issued the following statement and information for Red Sox ticket holders: “The health and safety of our fans, players, and employees is of paramount importance. We thank them for their patience and support during this unprecedented time. We support Major League Baseball’s decision

“The health and safety of our fans, players, and employees is of paramount importance. We thank them for their patience and support during this unprecedented time. We support Major League Baseball’s decision to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season. Effective immediately, all Fenway Park and JetBlue Park tours and events are suspended until further notice. We hope our fans and everyone across the country remain safe as we all work together through this challenging time.”

*Information for Red Sox Ticket Buyers: *

Spring Training Season Ticket Holders will be issued a credit on their account for all un-played games. The credit will be valid for the 2021 season at JetBlue Park. All Spring Training individual game ticket buyers who purchased tickets directly from the Red Sox over the phone or online at redsox.com will be issued a refund to the account holder of record.

Major League baseball has been working with the clubs on a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule and will address regular season tickets as soon as possible.