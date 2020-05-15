Statements re: the passing of Bob Watson

STATEMENT FROM THE NEW YORK YANKEES: “Bob Watson was a devoted and deeply respected steward to the game of baseball who left an indelible mark on a countless number of people and organizations during his lifetime of service to our national pastime. His groundbreaking contributions are forever woven into Yankees

“Bob Watson was a devoted and deeply respected steward to the game of baseball who left an indelible mark on a countless number of people and organizations during his lifetime of service to our national pastime. His groundbreaking contributions are forever woven into Yankees history, as Bob was the general manager and a chief engineer in the construction of our 1996 World Series championship team, which ushered in one of baseball’s all-time greatest dynasties. Beyond Bob’s success and accomplishments as a player, coach and executive, he was a man of great character, warmth and decency and will be remembered as someone who was able to reach the pinnacle of his vocation while remaining true to his values and principles.

We share in his family’s loss, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Carol, their daughter, Kelley, and son, Keith.”

STATEMENT FROM YANKEES SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BRIAN CASHMAN:

“Bob was a gentle giant. He was an incredibly kind person, and a mentor whom I looked up to and admired. He shared his wealth of experiences and deep knowledge of the game freely and with everyone he came in contact with, and I was one of those beneficiaries. Bob is the reason Joe Torre became manager of the New York Yankees, and the two of them were instrumental in creating a winning culture that led to remarkable achievement. I’m so proud that I had the opportunity to work for someone like Bob Watson. All of his life’s successes are richly deserved.

My deepest sympathies go out to his wife, Carol, their two children, and all of his extended family and friends. Bob was a tremendous man, and he will be missed.”