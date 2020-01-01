Target Field to host 2021 Bridgestone Winter Classic

MINNESOTA -- Target Field, home to the Twins and one of the premier sporting and entertainment venues in the Upper Midwest, will play host to the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® featuring the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 1, 2021, the National Hockey League announced Wednesday. The Wild’s opponent, as well

MINNESOTA -- Target Field, home to the Twins and one of the premier sporting and entertainment venues in the Upper Midwest, will play host to the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® featuring the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 1, 2021, the National Hockey League announced Wednesday. The Wild’s opponent, as well as additional details for the event, will be provided at a future date.

“The Minnesota Twins are absolutely thrilled to partner with the National Hockey League and the Minnesota Wild to bring the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® to Target Field,” Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said. “Understanding previous Winter Classic venues, hosting the NHL’s annual New Year’s Day showcase is an incredible honor for our organization and our community. We can’t imagine a better Winter Classic setting than the one the State of Hockey will deliver at Target Field on January 1, 2021.”

The 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® will be the latest jewel event to be held at Target Field, which was named Sports Facility of the Year in '11 by the Sports Business Journal and was recognized as having the best game day experience in all of sports by ESPN the Magazine in 2010. Over its first decade, the venue has hosted Major League Baseball’s Postseason (2010 and '19) and All-Star Game ('14), multiple sporting events including Minnesota prep tournaments, an international soccer match ('16) and NCAA football games ('17 and '19), and several concerts and music festivals.

The 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® continues the tradition the NHL established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year. The outdoor game on New Year’s Day will be the 13th NHL Winter Classic and the 31st NHL regular-season outdoor game overall. For a complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games, click here.

“The Minnesota Wild is truly honored to be selected to host the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®,” said Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold. “Target Field is a fantastic ballpark and there is no better place for the NHL’s marquee event than right here in the State of Hockey. We are grateful for the opportunity to treat our fans to an incredibly unique and exciting experience celebrating our favorite game, and would like to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman for his support and the Minnesota Twins organization for their help in securing this event.”

The New Year’s Day matchup will be the Wild’s first NHL Winter Classic and second NHL regular-season outdoor game, with their previous such matchup coming in the 2016 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series, a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® will be broadcast live on NBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports. Game time, ticket information and other events surrounding the game will be announced when available. NHL Social™ will have exclusive coverage on all social platforms using the hashtag NHL #WinterClassic.

Today’s announcement was made by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman during the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Dates and locations for additional NHL events taking place during the 2020-21 season will be announced when available. Fans can sign up for news and information on all of the NHL’s events at nhl.com/events.

As further details are announced regarding the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, information will also be available at twinsbaseball.com/2021winterclassic. More information regarding Target Field follows.

TARGET FIELD – HOME OF THE MINNESOTA TWINS

The Minnesota Twins moved into Target Field prior to the 2010 season. The ballpark is a modern architectural expression, a dichotomy of Minnesotans’ cosmopolitan lifestyle so rooted in nature and the outdoors. The stone and glass landmark, topped by a metal-clad, sculpted roof canopy, is chiseled into downtown Minneapolis on one of Major League Baseball’s smallest sites. The ballpark’s urban appeal is enhanced with immediate access to light rail and commuter rail, bridging the site to its urban surroundings and spurring development in the western corner of downtown.

As it enters its second decade, Target Field has proved to be one of the premier sporting and entertainment venues in the Upper Midwest, and one of the most unique, spectacular parks in all of Major League Baseball.

Materials

Native Minnesota limestone forms the mass of the ballpark’s exterior façade. Glass and metal details punctuate the limestone surface, creating a sophisticated composition.

Seating and Capacity

With an approximate capacity of 38,544, Target Field features one of the closest seating bowls to the playing field in all of Major League Baseball. Seats in Target Field feature more leg room and are articulated towards the field of play.

Concourse

The ballpark features a 360-degreee open main concourse giving fans an uninterrupted view of the playing field.

Climate/Shelter

The Twins are committed to providing a comfortable experience for the fans – even when our weather is less than perfect. Fans are able to take advantage of heated concessions, restrooms, and restaurant and lounge areas found on each ballpark level, including the Terrace level. Target Field’s roof canopy – one of the largest in baseball – provides added protection.

Awards

Among its many accolades, Target Field was named Sports Facility of the Year in 2011 by the Sports Business Journal and was recognized as having the best game day experience in all of sports by ESPN the Magazine in 2010.

‘The Greenest Ballpark in America’

The Twins opened Target Field as the second Major League Baseball facility to earn LEED Silver for New Construction (in 2010), then became the first professional sports franchise to receive LEED Silver for both construction and Existing Buildings: Operations & Maintenance (in 2011). In 2017, the Twins became the first to attain LEED Gold for operations and maintenance of their facility; the club earned recertification in 2019.

Non-Baseball Events (Most Notable)

• Minnesota Prep Championship Series (Annually since 2010)

• NCAA Baseball (2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2019)

• International Soccer Friendly (June 15, 2016 – Minnesota United FC vs. Club Leon)

• NCAA Football

o September 23, 2017 – Saint John’s University vs. University of St. Thomas (D-III attendance record of 37,355)

o August 31, 2019 – Butler University vs. North Dakota State University (34,544 attendance)

• 16 Concerts and Music Festivals (2012-18), including:

o Kenny Chesney tours in 2012 with Tim McGraw (43,897 attendance), 2013 with Zac Brown Band (43,940) and 2015 with Jason Aldean (44,152 and 40,327 over two dates)

o Paul McCartney in 2014 (43,143) and Billy Joel in 2017 (40,498)

o Florida Georgia Line in 2017 (40,010), Eagles in 2018 (41,645) and Journey & Def Leppard in 2018 (39,322)