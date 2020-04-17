Texas Rangers and Arlington Independent School District finalize agreement for high school football games at Globe Life Park

Arlington, Texas—The Texas Rangers and the Arlington Independent School District have finalized an agreement to play a minimum of 14 regular season high school football games at Globe Life Park in Arlington in 2020. The agreement was approved by the AISD at its board meeting late Thursday afternoon. “The Rangers

Arlington, Texas—The Texas Rangers and the Arlington Independent School District have finalized an agreement to play a minimum of 14 regular season high school football games at Globe Life Park in Arlington in 2020.

The agreement was approved by the AISD at its board meeting late Thursday afternoon.

“The Rangers want to thank the Arlington Independent School District for helping make Globe Life Park in Arlington a destination for high school football,” said Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker. “We are certainly hoping to have the honor of hosting these high school games this fall.

“However, the safely and health of everyone in Arlington is the main consideration, and we’ll await further guidance and information from the City.”

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our district at Globe Life Park,” said AISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos. “This will provide a unique and lasting experience not only for our football players, but also for our students, cheer teams, bands, families and everyone coming to the park. We have always had an outstanding relationship with the Texas Rangers, and this just adds another layer to that."

Six of Arlington’s high schools will host at least one game at Globe Life Park, which was converted to a multi-purpose facility with a synthetic grass surface after the 2019 baseball season. The opening game on the Globe Life Field schedule features Lamar and Euless Trinity High Schools on Thursday, August 27. The final regular season game is scheduled for Thursday, November 5.

Martin and Arlington High are scheduled to host five games each with Bowie, Lamar, Sam Houston, and Seguin hosting one game apiece. Games will be played on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:00 p.m. The AISD is also scheduled to host its annual Dean Corey Band Event at Globe Life Park for early October.