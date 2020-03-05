Texas Rangers announce 2020 promotions schedule

Arlington, Texas—The Texas Rangers today announced the club’s 2020 full promotions schedule for the first season of play at Globe Life Field. Single game tickets for all 2020 games at Globe Life Field except the home opener on Tuesday, March 31 will go on sale at 9:00 a.m., TOMORROW, Friday,

Arlington, Texas—The Texas Rangers today announced the club’s 2020 full promotions schedule for the first season of play at Globe Life Field.

Single game tickets for all 2020 games at Globe Life Field except the home opener on Tuesday, March 31 will go on sale at 9:00 a.m., TOMORROW, Friday, March 6.

Tickets will be available at the Southeast Box Office at Globe Life Field, which is located off Stadium Drive on the east side of the new park. Tickets may also be purchased at texasrangers.com, and by phone at 972.RANGERS.

The single game on-sale will include tickets for the final 80 regular season home games in 2020, plus the two exhibition games on Monday, March 23 versus St. Louis and Tuesday, March 24 against a Rangers Futures team.

2020 Texas Rangers Promotions Schedule

The highlights of the 2020 Promotion Schedule include:

--Seven Bobbleheads: Dairy MAX Joey Gallo All-Star Game Bobblehead on June 13; Globe Life 2010 World Series First Pitch Bobblehead on July 4 (ALL FANS); Nolan Ryan Beef Shin-Soo Choo Leadoff Home Run Bobblehead on July 5; TXU Energy Adrian Beltre Texas Legend Bobblehead on July 18; Coca-Cola/Kroger Mike Minor/Lance Lynn 200 Strikeout Dual Bobblehead on July 25; Coca-Cola/Albertson’s Corey Kluber Bobblehead on August 29; Medical City Healthcare Elvis Andrus Stealing Home Bobblehead on September 11 (1st 15,000 fans for all Bobbleheads except July 4).

--A Powder Blue Blast: With the Rangers wearing new powder blue uniforms for all Sunday home games in 2020, there are five Sunday giveaways that feature that theme: FOX Sports Southwest/Choctaw Casino & Resorts Joey Gallo Powder Blue Jersey T-Shirt on April 5 1st 15,000 fans, 14 & older); Choctaw Casino & Resorts Rangers Powder Blue Blanket on April 12; Planet Fitness Rangers Sunday Blues Socks on April 26; Dallas Truck World Replica Power Blue Rangers Cap on May 17; Whataburger Rangers Powder Blue Beach Towel on May 31 (1st 15,000 fans for all items except April 5).

--The New Park: The Rangers will have a three giveaways to commemorate their first season in Globe Life Field: Globe Life Welcome Home Mat on April 4 (1st 15,000 fans, 14 & older); National Car Rental Commemorative Globe Life Field Mini Bat on May 30 (1st 15,000 fans); Replica Globe Life Field on August 28 (1st 15,000 fans).

--More Wearables: Taco Casa Replica Rangers Cap on April 3 (1st 15,000 fans); Globe Life Woodie Hoodie on April 25; Elvis Andrus Replica White Jersey on July 26; United Concordia Home Run Derby T-Shirt on August 8 (all 1st 15,000 fans, 14 & older except April 3).

--Two other items: Coca-Cola 2010 American League Champions Flag on June 14; American Medical Response Captain’s Replica Vehicle on September 13 (both 1st 15,000 fans).

--Post-Game Fireworks Shows will take place on 10 Fridays and two September Saturdays.

The complete 2020 Promotions Schedule is attached.

For the seventh consecutive year, Dynamic ticket pricing will be utilized in all individual seating categories for all games. In partnership with Qcue, the leading provider of demand-based pricing software for live entertainment events, the Rangers will once again use Qcue’s software analysis to set and adjust ticket prices higher or lower for each game in real-time based on market demand and factors such as pitching matchups, team performance, opponent, weather, and day of week.

Grandstand tickets for both adults ($9.00) and children ($6.00) will not be subject to Dynamic pricing for all games except Tuesday, March 31. Grandstand tickets must be purchased IN PERSON at Globe Life Field. They will not be available via internet or phone.

For a list of individual ticket prices, please visit texasrangers.com/tickets.

Information on the availability of individual tickets for March 31 will be announced at a later date. Fans can guarantee tickets for March 31 with the purchase of a full season or partial season ticket plan including a 20-game Fan’s Choice plan.

PLEASE NOTE that effective last season, the Rangers no longer accept print-at-home PDF tickets or parking. If your tickets and parking are not printed on Rangers ticket stock, you may use an electronic version of your tickets and parking on your mobile device. Apple and Android users may utilize the MLB Ballpark app. or any smart phone user may login to their My Rangers ticket account to access their electronic tickets and parking. This includes tickets forwarded to another party. For additional information please visit texasranges.com/digital.

The Globe Life Field ticket office will be open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. effective Friday, March 6.

For more information, go to texasrangers.com.