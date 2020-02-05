Texas Rangers announce guest policies for Globe Life Field

Arlington -- The Texas Rangers today announced several guest policies that will be in effect for all sports and entertainment events at Globe Life Field, which opens in March. “We want all of our guests to have a safe and enjoyable experience when they visit Globe Life Field,” said Texas

“We want all of our guests to have a safe and enjoyable experience when they visit Globe Life Field,” said Texas Rangers Executive Vice President for Business Operations Rob Matwick. “The great amenities in this new park are going to help us enhance that experience for each and every event.”

The policies announced today include:

Smoking Policy:

Smoking (including e-cigarettes, vapes or any other smoking device) is not permitted anywhere inside the structure of Globe Life Field. The designated smoking area is located outside the venue at the Southwest Entry on the Main Concourse. Guests must have their ticket and no alcohol is permitted in the designated smoking area.

Outside Food & Beverage Policy:

Outside food is allowed inside of Globe Life Field as long as it fits inside a clear gallon sized plastic bag. Guests may also bring in a sealed non flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter). One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted. Additional considerations will be made for dietary concerns and infants.

Bag Policy:

All backpacks, except single-compartment drawstring bags that do not exceed the MLB bag-size requirements of 16” x 16” x 8” are prohibited into Globe Life Field. Exceptions are for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children. Working media may carry backpacks, but only after the bags have been searched and tagged by security at the Media Entrance.

Re-Entry Policy:

Re-Entry is permitted at specific doors at all public entries from the time doors open till the start of the game. After the game starts Re-Entry is only permitted at the Plaza Entry on the Main Concourse and at the Southeast Entry on the Suite Level. All guests must be rescreened before entering the venue.

Additional information regarding Globe Life Field will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, please go to texasrangers.com.