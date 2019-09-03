The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts to stop at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, TX — The world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together next summer for a coheadlining tour SO MASSIVE that it could only be held in America’s biggest stadiums. THE STADIUM TOUR featuring DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, with POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS

HOUSTON, TX — The world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together next summer for a coheadlining tour SO MASSIVE that it could only be held in America’s biggest stadiums. THE STADIUM TOUR featuring DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, with POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS will come to Minute Maid Park July 15, where each band will bring their electrifying stage shows while promising to perform their stadium sized anthems. Produced by Live Nation, the summer tour is set to steamroll through America, visiting the country’s most iconic stadiums, was announced today at SiriusXM’s Hollywood Studios live on the Volume Channel 106.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13 at 9am at Astros.com/rock and www.LiveNation.com, check local listings for details. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 10 at 10 am local time until Thursday, December 12 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

2020 Tour Dates

Tuesday, July 7 MIAMI, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, July 9 ORLANDO, FL Camping World Stadium

Saturday, July 11 CHARLOTTE, NC Bank of America Stadium

Tuesday, July 14 ARLINGTON, TX Globe Life Field

Wednesday, July 15 HOUSTON, TX Minute Maid Park

Sunday, July 19 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Oracle Park

Thursday, July 23 SAN DIEGO, CA Petco Park

Saturday, July 25 PHOENIX, AZ State Farm Stadium

Sunday, August 9 ATLANTA, GA SunTrust Park

Tuesday, August 11 HERSHEY, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, August 13 BUFFALO, NY New Era Field

Saturday, August 15 PHILADELPHIA, PA Citizens Bank Park

Sunday, August 16 PITTSBURGH, PA PNC Park

Tuesday, August 18 MILWAUKEE, WI Miller Park

Thursday, August 20 DETROIT, MI Comerica Park

Saturday, August 22 WASHINGTON DC Nationals Park

Sunday, August 23 FLUSHING, NY Citi Field

Tuesday, August 25 BOSTON, MA Fenway Park

Friday, August 28 CHICAGO, IL Wrigley Field

Sunday, August 30 DENVER, CO Coors Field

Wednesday, Sept 2 SEATTLE, WA T-Mobile Park

Saturday, Sept 5 LOS ANGELES, CA SoFi Stadium