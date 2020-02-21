Three Minor League Players Suspended

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that three Minor League players have been suspended following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Cincinnati Reds Minor League catcher Edward Guzman, who is on the roster of the rookie-level Arizona League Reds, and Seattle Mariners

Cincinnati Reds Minor League catcher Edward Guzman, who is on the roster of the rookie-level Arizona League Reds, and Seattle Mariners Minor League pitcher Kyle Hill, who is on the roster of the Single-A Modesto Nuts of the California League, have each received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the Program.

New York Mets Minor League outfielder Ryan Shinn, who is on the roster of the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets, has received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Ritalinic acid, a stimulant in violation of the Program.

The suspensions of all three players will be effective at the start of their respective 2020 seasons.