Tigers agree to terms with outfielder Cameron Maybin

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have agreed to terms with outfielder Cameron Maybin on a one-year Major League contract.

“Cameron is a dynamic outfielder that we can rely on for solid play in both the field and at the plate,” said Al Avila, Detroit Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager. “His veteran presence will be an asset to our lineup and we’re excited to have him back with the organization.”

Maybin, 32, began the 2019 regular season in the Cleveland Indians organization before being traded to the New York Yankees on April 25. In 82 games at the Major League level with the Yankees, Maybin hit .285/.364/.494 with 17 doubles, a career-high 11 home runs and 32 RBI. Maybin also combined to play in 17 games between Triple A Columbus and Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, batting .266/.407/.391 with five doubles, one home run and seven RBI.

Originally drafted by the Tigers in the first round (10th overall) of the 2005 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Maybin has played parts of 13 seasons in the big leagues, hitting .256/.324/.376 with 165 doubles, 33 triples, 71 home runs and 347 RBI in 1,121 games. He was named American League Player of the Week with the Tigers for the week ending May 22, 2016, while he was selected National League Player of the Week with the San Diego Padres for the week ending July 24, 2011. Maybin has also appeared in 497 career games in the Minors, batting .295/.386/.467 with 96 doubles, 30 triples, 52 home runs and 269 RBI.

To make room for Maybin on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer has been placed on the 60-day injured list.