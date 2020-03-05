Twins and Gray Duck Vodka announce partnership

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – Bringing together an iconic Minnesota entity with a brand that has become the state’s vodka, the Minnesota Twins today announced a multi-year partnership with Gray Duck Vodka. As a proud partner of the Twins, Gray Duck Vodka – and its exclusive, specialty “Bomba Juice” cocktail –

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – Bringing together an iconic Minnesota entity with a brand that has become the state’s vodka, the Minnesota Twins today announced a multi-year partnership with Gray Duck Vodka. As a proud partner of the Twins, Gray Duck Vodka – and its exclusive, specialty “Bomba Juice” cocktail – will be served at bars and restaurants throughout Target Field, beginning with the 2020 season. Additionally, the area adjacent to the leftfield foul pole inside Gate 6 (the former Barrio space) will become the “Gray Duck Deck” – an open-air bar featuring signature drinks, celebrity bartender events and a great view of Twins baseball all season long.

“We are proud to welcome Gray Duck Vodka into our pantheon of Minnesota owned and run businesses operating at Target Field,” said Twins Executive Vice President & Chief Business Officer Laura Day. “The local food and beverage options at our home ballpark help make Target Field one of the region’s premier entertainment venues; as we enter our 60th season as a Minnesota institution, we’re excited to introduce Twins fans to this community-driven, award-winning vodka.”

Founded in 2018 by Jerry Schulz, Mark Cotter and Jamie Quesnel, along with former Minnesota Vikings captain Chad Greenway, Gray Duck is 100 percent Minnesota-owned, and their gluten-free vodka is entirely homegrown, from harvest to bottling. Gray Duck Vodka’s smooth, clean finish can be attributed to its special, five-column distillation process and carbon filtering. The vodka has won three gold medals in blind taste tests, beating out several national brands while never scoring lower than 90 points. Gray Duck is available throughout Twins Territory and the Upper Midwest, including in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

“I am thrilled to partner with the Twins to bring Gray Duck Vodka into Target Field,” said Greenway. “I have been a Twins fan since I was a little boy and attended my first game in 1991. Everyone at Gray Duck admires the Twins as a championship organization, both on and off the field. Gray Duck Vodka has a natural home at the ballpark, and we can’t wait to celebrate a great season of baseball and Bombas.”

While Twins fans 21-and-over can enjoy a “Bomba Juice” (a mixture of lemonade, strawberry puree, soda water and Gray Duck Vodka) at all 81 home games, Gray Duck is also planning a series of special cocktails to coincide with select Theme Nights during the 2020 season.

Fans will have their first opportunity to purchase Gray Duck Vodka at Target Field on April 2, when the Twins host the Oakland Athletics in the 2020 Home Opener. Twins fans can also still purchase Barrio food options at the Señor Smoke concession stands, located in Sections 105 and 305 of Target Field.

About Gray Duck Vodka

When Kyle Rudolph’s end zone celebration exploded in 2017, it reminded everyone that the rest of the nation plays “Duck, Duck, Goose” while Minnesotans stay true to being unique and play “Duck, Duck, Gray Duck.” Shortly thereafter, Gray Duck vodka was born. Gray Duck is proud to be a Minnesota company using all Minnesota ingredients. Gray Duck Vodka can be found in stores throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota.