Twins announce 2020 special events and promotions; single-game tickets on sale Monday, Feb. 3

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – With single-game tickets for the full 2020 home slate at Target Field set to go on-sale at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, February 3, the defending American League Central Division Champion Minnesota Twins today unveiled the club’s special events and promotions schedule, along with daily and season-long special ticket programs. The club’s planned 2020 theme nights will be announced at a later date.

2020 SPECIAL EVENTS AND PROMOTIONS HIGHLIGHTS

The 60th season of Minnesota Twins baseball begins at Target Field on April 2 with the Home Opener vs. Oakland, presented by Your Local Northland Ford Dealers; the first 30,000 fans in attendance that afternoon will receive a Twins quarter-zip pullover. Among the additional special events and promotions highlights for the 2020 season at Target Field:

· Twins Hall of Fame Weekend: 2006 American League MVP Justin Morneau will become the 34th inductee into the Twins Hall of Fame on May 23 (vs. Chicago-AL), while the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Morneau Hall of Fame Bobblehead presented by the Sheboygan Sausage Company. Also, the first 5,000 fans on May 22 will get a Morneau Hall of Fame Collectors’ Pin.

· 60th Season Celebration Weekend: The Twins will celebrate their 60th season in Minnesota throughout the July 31-August 2 series vs. Houston, including a Twins Legends Game on August 2. Also, the first 10,000 fans at Target Field on July 31 will receive a Baby Blue Twins Jersey Replica.

· Fan Appreciation Weekend and Kids Appreciation Day: The Twins’ home schedule wraps up September 18-20 vs. Detroit. The first 30,000 fans for both Fan Appreciation Weekend games presented by Caribou Coffee (September 18 and 19) will receive a Twins Stocking Cap; on Kids Appreciation Day presented by Target (September 20), all children 12-and-under will receive a T.C. Kids Mug.

· Bobbleheads: The Twins are offering a pair of stand-alone bobbleheads (separate from Twins Hall of Fame weekend), with the first portraying the “Bringer of Rain” – new third baseman Josh Donaldson (June 16 vs. Milwaukee; first 10,000 fans). The second is a unique statuette, presented by Delta Air Lines, honoring the five members of the 2019 Twins’ record-setting, 30-home run “Bomba Club” – Nelson Cruz, Mitch Garver, Max Kepler, Miguel Sanó and Eddie Rosario (June 27 vs. Colorado; first 10,000 fans).

· Clothing and Apparel: Several clothing favorites are on the docket, including a Corduroy Twins Bomber Cap presented by Pepsi (April 18 vs. Detroit; first 10,000 fans); Twins “Star Wars” T-shirt (May 4 vs. San Francisco; first 10,000 fans); Twins Cap presented by DQ® (June 6 vs. Los Angeles-AL; first 20,000 fans); and, Twins T-Shirt presented by Pioneer (August 22 vs. Detroit; first 10,000 fans).

· For the Kids: Younger Twins fans are sure to enjoy T.C.’s Summer Bash and Mascot Softball Game presented by U.S. Bank (June 21 vs. New York-AL; all kids 12-and-under receive a T.C. Build-A-Bear); Back to School Item presented by Target (August 15 and 16 vs. Kansas City; first 5,000 kids 12-and-under); Case IH Tractor Toy presented by Case IH (September 6 vs. Chicago-AL; first 5,000 kids 12-and-under); and, Kids Appreciation Day presented by Target (September 20 vs. Detroit).

· Celebration Days: The Twins are again recognizing several groups, including Pet Adoption Day presented by Flonase® (May 9 vs. Kansas City; first 10,000 fans receive a Twins Pet Calendar); Celebrate Diversity Day presented by Prairie Island Indian Community (August 18 vs. Chicago-AL; first 10,000 fans will receive a giveaway item presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino); and, Native American Heritage Celebration presented by Prairie Island Indian Community (August 19 vs. Chicago-AL; first 5,000 fans receive a t-shirt presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino). Additionally, the Twins will hold a special Negro League Centennial Celebration (August 14 vs. Kansas City; first 10,000 fans receive a St. Paul Gophers short bill cap), Armed Forces Appreciation Day presented by Thomson Reuters (July 12 vs. Toronto) and Dominican Republic Day presented by the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (August 23 vs. Detroit). Please note that additional celebrations, including Pride Night and others, will be announced at a later date.

The Twins’ full 2020 special events and promotions schedule, as of January 30, is attached.

2020 SPECIAL TICKET PROGRAMS

The Twins are returning a wide array of special daily and season-long ticket programs throughout the 2020 season. Daily programs include Kids Day presented by Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare (Sundays); All You Can Eat presented by FOX Sports North (Monday and Tuesday night games); Student Day presented by Rasmussen College (Wednesdays); Schweigert™ Dollar-A-Dog Day (Wednesdays); U.S. Bank Meal Deal (Thursdays); and, Friday Night Fireworks presented by Securian Financial (Friday nights from June through August). Season-long offerings feature Treasure Island Resort & Casino Senior Days (Monday-Thursday day games), Cub Family Section with media partner FOX Sports North (every game), Military Discount presented by FOX Sports North (Monday-Thursday) and Split the Pot Raffle (every game). Full details are attached.

2020 SINGLE-GAME TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Single-game tickets for the Twins’ full 2020 home schedule will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, February 3, and will be available for purchase online at twinsbaseball.com, via phone at 1-800-33-TWINS or 612-33-TWINS, or in person at the Target Field Ticket Office. The Home Opener presented by Your Local Northland Ford Dealers, along with all 16 April home games, are on sale now.