Twins-Entercom extend radio partnership through 2023

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN -- The Minnesota Twins, in conjunction with Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and the unrivaled leader in sports radio, today announced a four-year extension to their radio partnership through the 2023 season, highlighted by the addition of a Twin Cities metro area FM simulcast of Twins Baseball on 102.9 The Wolf (KMNB-FM). Beginning with the 2020 season, both sister stations 830 WCCO (WCCO-AM) and 102.9 The Wolf will air live broadcasts of all Twins spring training, regular season and postseason games. That schedule begins on Saturday, March 7 when the Twins take on the Detroit Tigers at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

With this agreement, the Twins join the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians as the only four clubs in Major League Baseball to have both an FM and AM presence in their designated market area (DMA). However, at a combined 150,000 watts, the Twins will have the most expansive flagship radio coverage of any team in Major League Baseball.

“We are thrilled to further extend our successful broadcast partnership with Entercom, while also bringing Twins baseball to a FM audience as a supplement to our metro flagship home on 830 WCCO,” said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “While WCCO is synonymous with Twins baseball, we are excited to ensure even greater access through our simulcast on 102.9 The Wolf. We applaud and thank Entercom leadership for their shared vision in making Twins radio broadcasts an industry leader.”

The 2020 season marks the 50th that 830 WCCO and the Minnesota Twins have partnered to bring Twins Baseball to the airwaves across the metro area. This longstanding partnership, which features club-produced game broadcasts and 30-minute pre- and post-game shows, enjoyed a 59-percent increase in overall listenership ratings for Twins games during the 2019 season. 830 WCCO will continue to serve as the club’s Twin Cities metro area affiliate and as the flagship station of the Treasure Island Baseball Network, while featuring comprehensive Twins coverage throughout the season – including special promotions and game-day shows originating on-location in and around Target Field; from Ft. Myers, Florida during spring training; and, at community events across Twins Territory.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with the Twins, with the addition of game simulcasts on 102.9 The Wolf, providing a second home for the team’s fans,” said Shannon Knoepke, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Minneapolis. “As we celebrate our 50th year of partnership with Twins baseball, we are committed to providing our listeners with premier coverage of their hometown team.”

830 WCCO and 102.9 The Wolf are RADIO.COM stations. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States and the leader in local sports coverage, currently has over 500 stations and thousands of podcasts, with more added continuously on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom.