Twins, FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO to air classic games

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins and broadcast partners FOX Sports North and Entercom’s 830 WCCO, the flagship station of the Treasure Island Baseball Network, jointly announce the airing of classic Twins Games. The lineup will begin in March with a tribute to the Twins’ two 100-win clubs –

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins and broadcast partners FOX Sports North and Entercom’s 830 WCCO, the flagship station of the Treasure Island Baseball Network, jointly announce the airing of classic Twins Games. The lineup will begin in March with a tribute to the Twins’ two 100-win clubs – the 2019 division champions and 1965 pennant winners. Additional games will include historic moments from throughout Twins history, including Game 163 in 2009, Joe Mauer’s final game in 2018 and more.

FOX Sports North’s March slate features pivotal games from 2019, as the “Bomba Squad” powered the Twins to 101 wins and their first American League Central Division title since 2010. Featured games include the division clincher (from September 25 at Detroit), Miguel Sanó walking off the Atlanta Braves (from August 5), Max Kepler slugging his fifth homer in as many at-bats off Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer (from July 13), and José Berríos setting the tone for the season with his 10 strikeouts in an Opening Day victory over the Indians (from March 28).

The only Twins team to win more games than the 2019 version was Minnesota’s 1965 American League pennant-winning club. 830 WCCO will air vintage Twins games every Saturday at 12:00 p.m. CT, beginning this Saturday with the call of Ray Scott and Vin Scully depicting Game 1 of the 1965 World Series – an 8-2 victory by Minnesota and Mudcat Grant over Don Drysdale and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The airing of the Twins’ first-ever World Series game, along with the Saturday, March 28 broadcast of the 1965 MLB All-Star Game, will also be available via the 830 WCCO stream on RADIO.COM, the fastest-growing digital audio app in the U.S. and the leader in local sports coverage.

Additionally, the Twins will share original club programming via podcast every Thursday, beginning March 26. 2019 American League All-Star pitcher Jake Odorizzi and former Twins pitcher Brian Duensing will be featured on the first two episodes of the Twins Clubhouse Podcast, which will be hosted by team broadcaster Kris Atteberry. Shows will include Twins favorites from past and present, as we relive specific moments from their career and catch up with what they are doing today. These new Twins shows will be available wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or by subscribing at Twinsbaseball.com/podcasts.

The full schedule of classics airing on FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO in March follows; games from previous years will begin airing in April, with the exact schedule and content to be determined.

Twins Classics on FOX Sports North in March:

September 25, 2019 – The Twins clinch the American League Central Division title with a win at Detroit.

Saturday, March 21 at 4:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North

Saturday, March 28 at 12:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North

August 6, 2019 – Miguel Sanó walks off the Atlanta Braves at Target Field.

Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North

Sunday, March 22 at 12:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North

August 13, 2019 –Max Kepler slugs his fifth home run in as many at-bats off Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer.

Friday, March 27th at 7:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North

Saturday, March 28th at 3:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North

Sunday, March 29th at 2:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North

March 28, 2019 – José Berríos sets the tone with 10 strikeouts in an Opening Day win over Cleveland.

Thursday, March 26 at 12:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North

Thursday, March 26 at 3:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North

Thursday, March 26 at 7:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North

Twins Classics on 830 WCCO/RADIO.COM in March:

October 6, 1965 – Twins defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 1965 World Series.

Saturday, March 21 at 12:00 p.m. CT on 830 WCCO and RADIO.COM

July 13, 1965 – 1965 MLB All Star Game at Metropolitan Stadium, featuring 19 future Hall of Famers.

Saturday, March 28 at 12:00 p.m. CT on 830 WCCO and RADIO.COM

The Twins Clubhouse Podcast:

Thursday, March 26 – Featured Guest Jake Odorizzi

Thursday, April 2 – Featured Guest Brian Duensing